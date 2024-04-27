DALLAS — Luka Doncic suffered an injury scare in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He was walking gingerly off the court after suffering an apparent lower body injury. After a quick trip to the locker room, Doncic later returned.
It appears that he will attempt to play through the pain. This will be a situation to monitor moving forward, however.
Doncic has played well on both ends of the floor through the first two games of the series. He is probably the best overall player in this series, and the Mavericks certainly need him on the floor. The fact that Doncic returned quickly after the injury scare is a positive sign without question.
The Mavericks will provide further updates after the game, but it appears that Luka Doncic is alright.
Clippers-Mavericks Game 3
The Mavericks and Clippers have played a back-and-forth series thus far. It has been full of physicality and high energy on both sides. There is no question that both of these teams want to advance to the next round.
Los Angeles was the higher seed entering the series, but Dallas has challenged the Clippers so far. The Mavs performed especially well in the second half of the regular season, so they had momentum heading into the NBA playoffs.
Luka Doncic established himself as an MVP candidate during the 2023-24 campaign. He was recently named an MVP finalist as a result. Although Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the award, Doncic should receive strong consideration.
For Luka Doncic, though, his primary focus is on leading the Mavericks to wins. Whenever the MVP conversation emerges, he has typically steered the conversation towards the team as opposed to himself. His team-first mentality has earned the respect of his teammates as well.
The Mavericks lead Game 3 against the Clippers as of this story's writing. With the game in Dallas, the fans at the American Airlines Center have provided no shortage of energy. Momentum is on Dallas' side right now, but Los Angeles will not give up.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the game as they are made available.