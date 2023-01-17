The recent viral mural featuring Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic holding a sign that reads “PLEASE SEND HELP” has been removed and blacked out, and for good reason.

According to Preston Pannek–the artist who created the mural–Doncic himself has reached out to him and expressed his love and admiration for their work. However, the Mavs star wants to send a “different message” than what was said in the first mural, prompting the decision to black it out.

Pannek and Doncic are now set to collaborate on a new mural to show the message that the Slovenian wonderboy wants to send to the Mavs fan base.

“First of all I want to thank everyone for your overwhelming support with our first mural. It was never my intention to offend our Mavs players. I love all of y’all and have watched y’all for over 23 years. My only intention was to express my frustration with the front office. After millions of shares/views/likes, I believe I got my point across,” Pannek wrote, via The House of Pannek.

“Over the last 2 days, Luka Doncic, has reached out and expressed his love for our other murals in Deep Ellum. However, he has a different message for Dallas and the Mavericks fans. Today I blacked out the old mural and Luka Doncic and I will be collaborating over the next couple of weeks to bring a new one.”

It will be interesting to see what The House of Pannek and Luka Doncic will come up with for a new mural, but all eyes will certainly be on it.

For those not in the know, Mavs owner Mark Cuban took issue with the first mural and called it “disrespectful.” While Pannek didn’t mention Cuban in his announcement, perhaps the franchise boss could also have some sort of contribution in the upcoming new work.