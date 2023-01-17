Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is not a fan of the Luka Doncic mural in Dallas that has recently gone viral.

For those who missed it, a painting in Deep Ellum has generated quite the buzz after it made rounds online. The said mural showed Doncic raising a sign that reads, “PLEASE SEND HELP.” Around Doncic, his recent monstrous stat lines were laid out, including his historic 60-10-21 triple-double against the New York Knicks that saved Dallas from the verge of defeat.

According to its artist Preston Pannek, however, Mark Cuban took offense to the Luka Doncic mural. In an email sent to him by Cuban, the Mavs boss called it a “disrespectful” act.

“It’s disrespectful. But it’s your choice to do what you want. If that’s the way you want to be a fan. Go for it,” Cuban wrote in the email shown to Mavs Moneyball.

Cuban sent a follow-up email to Pannek, but he refused to acknowledge the message sent by the mural. He did, however, show his appreciation for Pannek’s history of work as an artist.

“Not being the first to say something always justifies what you say, Preston. I appreciate the other murals you have done. You truly have artistic talent,” Cuban added.

For his part, Preston admitted he was shocked by Cuban’s response since he didn’t expect the Mavs owner to have any issue with it.

“I find it an odd way that he handled the emails the way that he did. He could have easily just invited me down to a game and talked about this if he was really that upset that he seems to be. But he took it a different way,” Preston said.

Luka Doncic, for his part, has yet to react to the viral mural. It will definitely be interesting to hear his thoughts despite the fact that he doesn’t really comment on front office matters.