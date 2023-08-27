The Phoenix Mercury appear to be headed for a lottery finish. At 9-24 the Mercury currently hold the worst record in the WNBA. It’s been a very disappointing season amid the return of Brittney Griner. Griner herself has missed time this season due to injury as well as mental health issues. Diana Taurasi has missed time with injury and Skylar Diggins-Smith has not played at all as she is currently out on maternity. The team can try and salvage the season somewhat with a strong finish to the year. That starts with having Brittney Griner back in the Mercury lineup as she’s set to come off the injury report and return from health and safety protocols as per Jeff Metcalfe of AZ Central.

https://x.com/jeffmetcalfe/status/1695570990884098143?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Brittney Griner has been on the Mercury injury report for about one week now as she was placed in league health and safety protocols. The face of the franchise, Griner was named to her eighth All-Star appearance. Despite the disappointing season, Griner has been back to her superstar self in the games she has played.

Griner has suited up in 24 games for the Mercury this season and has played a little over 27 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 17.9 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 57 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While there will be no playoffs for the team this season, they can take solace in the fact that Griner has not had a drop-off in play despite everything she’s been through over the past year.