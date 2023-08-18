The Phoenix Mercury have a puncher's chance at a playoff spot this season despite their poor play. They currently stand at 9-21, tied with the Seattle Storm who hold the tiebreaker. They're both three games back of the Chicago Sky who currently are in eighth place. The Mercury would also have to pass the Los Angeles Sparks who are in ninth place. It's not impossible, but highly unlikely. The Mercury welcomed back Brittney Griner this season but haven't been able to capitalize on that. The Mercury will need all hands on deck to make a serious playoff push, but it appears they might be without Brittney Griner indefinitely. Griner will miss Friday's game against the New York Liberty as she's been placed in league Health and Safety Protocol as per Eilav Gabay of Sports360AZ.

https://x.com/eliavgabay/status/1692322346756153788?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Brittney Griner being out certainly puts a huge damper in the Mercury's potential playoff push. They're not mathematically eliminated but they pretty much need to be perfect from here on out, as well as get help from the teams ahead of them, to make it. It's probably best for the Mercury to just focus on next season from here on out.

Griner has suited up 24 games this season in her return to the court. She was named an All-Star and has been averaging 17.9 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 57 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In a related move, the Mercury signed Liz Dixon to a 7-day hardship contract.