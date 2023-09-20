Buck Showalter's status as the New York Mets' manager is looming over the upcoming offseason. Francisco Lindor doesn't think it should be an issue. Francisco Lindor seems to believe Showalter is the perfect manager for the Mets, even after New York's disastrous 2023 campaign.

Showalter has fallen well short of expectations during his first two seasons with the Mets. New York won 101 games last season, but the Mets blew their NL East lead and were upset by the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round. Mets owner Steve Cohen responded by putting together the most expensive roster in the history of American team sports. Lindor and the Mets played so poorly that Cohen blew up the roster at the trade deadline, punting on a potential playoff push.

Lindor doesn't seem to think Showalter bears much of the blame, if any, for how the Mets' 2023 season has turned out.

“Buck holds everybody accountable, he’s a great leader, he’s outstanding at quieting the noise here in the clubhouse, which sometimes can be tough in New York, and he cares for the players,” Lindor said, via The New York Post. “He checks in with the players, he listens, he gathers information. There’s a lot of things I like about him. He’s been through good things and bad things and I think he’s an amazing manager, a Hall of Fame manager.”

The Mets have hired David Stearns to be their new President of Baseball Operations. Stearns could choose to replace Showalter with his own handpicked manager.

“The guy has been here two years and he won Manager of the Year one of them,” Lindor said. “One year that didn’t go as planned. He’s doing great. I don’t even think it should be a question.”

Showalter signed a three-year contract with the Mets ahead of the 2022 season.