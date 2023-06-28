It could be time to end any speculation that the New York Mets might fire manager Buck Showalter or general manager Billy Eppler during the 2023 MLB season. Mets owner Steve Cohen said that both men were safe in their jobs at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Cohen announced that he would be holding a press conference when the Mets fell to a season-worst eight games under .500. The Mets' owner told reporters that he didn't want to be impulsive and listen to suggestions that he should fire someone just for the sake of doing so. When asked if he could definitely say that Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler were safe in their jobs through the end of the season, Cohen responded, “Absolutely.”

Steve Cohen says Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler's jobs are safe for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/RAIL8mMH6P — SNY (@SNYtv) June 28, 2023

The top members of the Mets' front office might be staying in New York for the rest of the 2023 season, but that isn't necessarily the case for all of the players. Cohen indicated that the Mets could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline if the season doesn't turn around. Cohen said it would “be silly” for the Mets to add at the deadline if New York is in the same position.

Showalter is in his second season as the Mets' manager. The four-time Manager of the Year winner won 101 games in 2022, giving New York its second-best record in franchise history. The team did blow a late NL East lead and failed to reach the NLDS.

Eppler is in his third season with the team. Cohen is still looking to hire a president of baseball operations.