The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Washington Nationals for the final time this season. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets took game one of the series 11-5. They were able to collect 11 hits, and they put up four runs in the first inning. Brandon Nimmo led the team with three hits, including two home runs. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez also hit home runs in the game. Jose Quintana was very good in the game as he earned the win. He went seven innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out four in the game.

Washington collected seven hits in the game. Jacob Young was the leading hitter in the game for the Nationals. He was 2-4 with two runs scored, and one RBI. Patick Corbin had a very rough start on the mound. He allowed eight runs, on seven hits, and struck out just two. In the loss, Corbin also allowed three home runs in the game.

Jose Butto will be the starting pitcher for the Mets. Joan Adon will be the starting pitcher for the Nationals.

Here are the Mets-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+128)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 10.5 (-122)

Under: 10.5 (+100)

How To Watch Mets vs. Nationals

TV: SportsNet New York, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Butto is back in the big leagues for the fourth time this season. The Mets have called him up to be a spot starter, and it seems as if he will be back for the remainder of the season. He has pitched pretty well in his short times up in the bigs, though. He has a 4.30 ERA, and he has allowed two runs or less in three of his four outings. The Nationals hit the ball pretty well, so Butto does need to be careful, but he does not really have to worry about the power output. If Butto can have a good start, the Mets should be able to cover this spread.

Butto already faced the Nationals this season. It was back in April, but it was a good start, nonetheless. In that game, he went 4 2/3 innings, allowed just two runs on four hits, and struck out only one. However, he did walk six in that game. Butto needs to limit the walks, but he should be able to hold the Nationals down in this game, as well.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

One thing the Nationals are not very good at is taking walks. However, Butto has walked 14 batters in 14 2/3 innings, and he only has 10 strikeouts to compliment that. He does a decent job at limiting hits, but he allows a lot of free passes. The Nationals will have their chance to take some walks, and that is exactly what they need to do. If Washington can be patient at the plate, and take advantage of their free passes, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Nationals and Mets are two of the more unpredictable teams in the MLB. In this game, I will be rolling with the Nationals to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-154), Under 10.5 (+100)