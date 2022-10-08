‘This is one of the lows’: Max Scherzer vocal on rock bottom display in Mets-Padres Game 1

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has only a few words to describe his performance on Friday in their MLB playoffs opener against the San Diego Padres. He was a disappointment in the Wild Card contest, and he admitted as much in his postgame presser.

Scherzer started for the Mets in what many hoped would lead to a big game from him in a high-pressure situation. New York really needed to have a big start to the series, which is why they opted for the veteran in Scherzer. Unfortunately, the results he produced were not exactly what the team imagined. In fact, it was the complete opposite.

The 38-year-old right-hander flopped big time, allowing four home runs that paved the way for the Padres to take a 7-0 lead in just five innings.

“Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows and this is one of the lows,” Scherzer said of his display, per Mike Puma of New York Post.

Max Scherzer got off to a brutal start, letting Josh Bell hit a homer that catapulted the Padres to a 2-0 lead. He was never able to recover from that, with a Trevor Grisham solo and a Jurickson Profar three-run blast making it 6-0 early in the fifth inning.

Manny Machado made it 7-0 against the Mets with Scherzer pitching, forcing Buck Showalter to take him out and put in Trevor May as a replacement.

It is undoubtedly a forgettable performance from Scherzer, and while the Mets still have a chance to move on, it is worth wondering if the team will still put their trust on the veteran.

The Mets play the Padres in Game 2 once again, and should his number be called, Scherzer better be ready to correct his mistakes from Friday’s disastrous outing.