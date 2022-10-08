‘Loss for words’: Donovan Mitchell is every Mets fan after debacle of a Game 1 vs. Padres

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is a big New York Mets supporter, and just like any fan of the franchise watching the MLB playoffs on Friday, he was in deep pain.

Who wouldn’t be, anyway? The Mets got dismantled by the San Diego Padres right from the start of their Wild Card series, with the game basically over after five innings. Mitchell expressed his disappoint about the performance on Twitter, though he emphasized he is not losing hope on the team.

“Loss for words… I’m goin to sleep tho. Regroup for tomorrow!!” Mitchell wrote.

The Mets went down 7-0 in the fifth inning, with Max Scherzer struggling as he took the mound against the Padres.

After allowing Josh Bell hit a two-run blast to start the showdown, it went downward spiral for Scherzer and the Mets. Trevor Grisham had a solo shot, while Jurickson Profar hit a homer for a three-run finish to make it 6-0. Manny Machado added more misery for New York with an HR of his own.

The Mets did score one in the fifth inning, but it didn’t really change anything for the team as they went on to lose 7-1.

Of course as Donovan Mitchell said, New York still has a chance to regroup and fix things when they meet the Padres again on Saturday for Game 2 of their MLB playoffs series. However, it is their final chance and there is no room for the same mistakes they did in their opener.

Sure enough, Mitchell and the rest of the Mets fan base will have their eyes on the game and hope for the best to extend the series.