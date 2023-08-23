The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Our MLB odds series has our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets Braves.

The New York Mets are playing out the string this season. They shipped Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline. They have clearly packed it in in terms of player transactions. They were sellers and not buyers. However, someone failed to tell the players left behind. The Mets have shown a lot of fight and toughness since the deadline, and no games have embodied that toughness quite like the last three games the Mets have played versus the Braves, the team with the best record in baseball.

The Mets lost to the Braves 21-3 a few weeks ago. It was a complete humiliation for New York in a season which has gone so horribly wrong. When Atlanta grabbed a 3-0 lead over the Mets the next night, it would have been easy for New York to fold the tent. However, the Mets scored six runs in the fifth inning and beat the Braves to fight back against their National League East rivals.

This week, the Mets have split two games against the Braves, but what stands out is that New York pitchers have held the Braves under five runs in both games. The Mets have prevented Austin Riley and Matt Olson from mashing the ball. The Braves aren't putting together the big three- or four-run innings they often have produced this season. Can the Mets contain the powerful Atlanta offense one more time?

Here are the Mets-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-118)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Mets vs. Braves

TV: SNY (Mets) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have managed to keep Atlanta's bats under control. The Mets have not allowed a single run to Atlanta in the sixth through ninth innings of any game in this midweek series. They have allowed just two runs to the Braves in the fourth through ninth innings. Pitchers are making adjustments and the Braves haven't been able to crack the code. It's a very different reality compared to a few weeks ago in New York, when the Braves destroyed New York pitching and made regular-season baseball games look like batting practice. That pitching, combined with timely hitting from a feisty batting order, gives New York a formula for victory.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have feasted on the Mets for most of the season. They haven't feasted the past two games, but it's hard to imagine Atlanta being contained to four runs or fewer for a third straight game against New York pitching. Matt Olson is due for a home run. Austin Riley is due for a home run. Guys who normally crush baseballs but have struggled the past few games should be able to break out and resume hammering hittable pitches. The Braves have Charlie Morton on the mound. Morton has been very good in his last two starts and doesn't have to be spectacular with the batting order behind him. The Braves should roll in this game.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves aren't going to keep struggling to score runs. They should bust out and win handily.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5