The New York Mets take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Giants prediction and pick. Find how to watch Mets Giants.
The New York Mets have really changed the conversation surrounding them over the past few weeks. They looked absolutely awful in the first week and a half of the season. They lost their first several games and could not hit at all. Francisco Lindor was in a slump. The Mets weren't getting big hits, and they weren't hitting the ball out of the park, either. That has all changed in the past two weeks. Lindor's bat has come alive. Starling Marte has mashed, hitting some very big home runs. The Mets look like a completely different team. They have won six of seven games. They just won a road series in Dodger Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are right there with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the National League East race. What a dramatic turnaround it has been for the Mets, who have had a Jekyll-and-Hyde identity in the month of April.
The San Francisco Giants are deciding what kind of team they want to be. They haven't yet established a clear identity. They are muddling through thus far under manager Bob Melvin. San Francisco made high-end acquisitions in the offseason, but the Giants acquired Blake Snell — the 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner — so late in free agency that Snell did not have a full spring training in which to prepare for the 2024 season. He looked very rusty and sluggish on Friday in a blowout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Matt Chapman is the other big acquisition the Giants made. He has to make more of an impact than what we have seen thus far, but the season is still early. It's too early to tell what kind of team the Giants will be. Fans hope they'll choose wisely.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Mets-Giants MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Mets-Giants Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-220)
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+180)
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
How To Watch Mets vs. Giants
TV: SNY (Mets) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT
Why The Mets Could Cover the Spread
The Mets are playing really, really good baseball right now. They're getting production throughout the lineup. They're getting production from their best players and their most prominent hitters. The pitching, both the starters and bullpen, is holding up. Sure, the Mets got blasted on Sunday by the Dodgers, but that was one game. It's the only game in the last seven the Mets have lost. This team looks and feels completely different from the ugly and lost team we saw in the first 10 games of the season. The Mets look like a team which is worthy of trust right now.
Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread
The Giants split four games with the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, which is not a terrible result. San Francisco might be able to generate some momentum from that series. Also, the Giants have stayed home while the Mets are flying up from Los Angeles for this game. San Francisco will be the more rested team for this game. That could matter.
Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick
The big plus-money price for the Giants is tempting, but our official position on this game is to stay away.
Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5