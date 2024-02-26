The Miami basketball team is just a year removed from a trip to the Final Four. However, they are 15-13 entering Monday night's game against No. 10 North Carolina on the road. On top of that, the Hurricanes got some unfortunate news regarding Nijel Pack, who will miss another game due to a lower-body injury, per Michelle Kaufman of The Miami Herald.
‘Guard Nijel Pack is out injured for tonight’s game at No. 10 UNC, per team official. He last played Feb 14 vs Clemson.'
Pack has missed the last three games with the injury, and the Miami basketball team has lost all three and enters Monday's game with a six-game losing streak. Pack is one of four Hurricanes to average double figures as he has 13.7 PPG and is an important part of the rotation.
Last time North Carolina and Miami faced off on February 10, Pack had 20 points on 8-17 from the field with four three-pointers, in the three=point loss at home, so not having him for this rematch is a crushing blow for Jim Larranaga's team.
The Hurricanes have lost 11 games since the start of the 2024 calendar year, so their hopes of an NCAA tournament bid are as slim as they could get, barring a miracle.
The Miami basketball team has three games left in the regular season before the ACC Tournament, and they will need all the help they can get if they want to find a way to return to the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Nijel Pack is out again against one of the top teams in the country.