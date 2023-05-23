Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team finally got over the hump and made the Final Four in stunning fashion. As a result, head coach Jim Larranaga is being rewarded with a contract extension, per the Hurricanes’ official release. Larranaga’s deal runs through the 2026-2027 season, and Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich gave a statement on the extension:

“I am excited to announce Jim’s contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Jim led our program on a remarkable run to its first Final Four this year and we are looking forward to many more seasons of success with Jim in charge.”

Larranaga is the winningest coach in program history and was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame Museum.

He has been there for 12 years now, and the Hurricanes have made the NCAA Tournament six times while making four trips to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite Eight.

The Hurricanes lost to UConn in the Final Four, although the Huskies went on to win the championship. After everything Jim Larranaga has done in a dozen years, it makes sense to keep him happy and keep him around, and he seems thrilled with the decision:

“I love coaching at The U…“I am grateful to have tremendous support from our administration… I am excited to continue working with the outstanding young men in our program. We enjoyed our run this year and look forward to making more history in the future.”

The Hurricanes should have a ton of talent on the roster again next season, although they lost Isaiah Wong, who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.