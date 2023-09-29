It is Saturday MACtion as Miami (OH) faces Kent State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Miami (OH)-Kent State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Miami (OH) is now 3-1 on the season. They opened up the season with a loss. It was a 38-3 loss to Miami (FL) to open the season. There would be a nice rebound though. The Redhawks came back and beat UMASS 41-28, and then took out Cincinnati. In that game, Miami (OH) tied the game in the fourth quarter and forced overtime. The defense would hold on in overtime after Miami scored to give them the win. Then last week, they demolished Delaware State, 62-20.

Kent State has struggled heavily this year. They lost week one to UCF and struggled to score, losing 56-6 in the game. Then the next week it was a matchup with Arkansas. They would struggle to score once again, falling 28-6. Kent State finally scored their first touchdown of the year in the third game of the season. This was against Central Connecticut, and Kent State would win 38-10. Kent State would score their first touchdown against an FBS school in this game, but still lose 53-10.

Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread

Brett Gabbert has been the main force for Miami (OH) on offense this year. Gabbert has been solid this year, passing for 835 yards this year on 51-83 passes. He has thrown eight touchdowns this year with seven big-time passes according to PFF. Gabbert has thrown three interceptions this year but only has two other turnover-worthy passes. He has also been protected well this year, with just 25 pressures in four games. Still, Gabbert has taken six sacks in those 25 pressures.

Gabbert has also done well on the ground this year. He has just four designed rushes, but he has scrambled for 120 yards this year. Meanwhile, Rashad Amos has been great running the ball this year. He has run 44 times for 222 yards, averaging five yards per carry. He is getting solid blocking this year, with nearly two yards of space before meeting contact. Further, he has had four rushes over 15 yards.

Miami had to worry about replacing Mac Hippenhammer at receiver, but they have found someone to do that. Gage Larvadian has been amazing for the Red Hawks. He has brought in 18 of 26 targets this year for 428 yards and four scores. He is averaging 23.8 yards per reception this year, with 11.5 yards after the catch per reception.

On defense, Miami (OH) could get some more pressure on the quarterback. They have 47 pressures this year, but just nine sacks. The majority of the work has been from Caiden Woullard and Brian Ugwu. Woullard has 13 pressures with two sacks, three hits, and a ball batter down. Ugwu has 12 pressures with two sacks and a quarterback hit. They also have not been great against the run this year. They have 75 stops for offensive failure but have also missed 27 tackles in the run game this year.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread

The Kent State offense is focused on the run game. Gavin Garcia is the leader there. He has 288 yards on 70 attempts this year with two scores. He has been elusive this year, causing 17 missed tackles this year. Garcia also has done well after first contact this year, with an average of 2.77 yards after contact this year. Joining him in the backfield is Xavier Williams. Williams has 126 yards this year on 37 carries with a score as well. Kent State has also been careful with the ball on the ground, as they do not have a fumble this year.

Michael Alaimo has not been perfect this year at quarterback but has been right. He is 43-80 passing for 593 yards this year with a touchdown. He gets pressured on roughly one-third of his dropbacks and has been sacked eight times. The biggest issue has been turnovers this year. Alaimo has thrown three interceptions and another two turnover-worthy passes this season.

He is getting solid plays from his wideouts though. Trell Harris has brought in 13 of 21 targets for 233 yards and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Chrishon McCray has brought in nine of 19 targets this year, for 129 yards. He has been doing work after the catch, with 75 yards after the catch this year. Then, tight end Justin Holmes has been the most reliable target, bringing in eight of ten targets for 83 yards. All three of them do not have a drop this year either.

On defense, Kent State has struggled. First, they are not tackling well. So far in the run game this year, they have already missed 38 tackles in four games. Many of them have led to good yards and first downs. Kent State also has just three sacks on the year and averages under ten quarterback pressures. Finally, in coverage, while Kent State does have four interceptions, they have allowed nine passing touchdowns. Their top corner has been heavily targeted this year, to a lot of success. Capone Blue has allowed 15 of 18 passes his way to be completed for 189 yards and a score.

Final Miami (OH)-Kent State Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a good one for Brett Gabbert. He has shown himself to be a quality passer this year. He can make big throws and receivers have done a good job of turning those throws into even more yardage. Further, Kent State does not have someone on their roster who can cover Gage Larvadian. They are going to have to pull a safety over, instead of dropping the safety lower. This is going to open up space for the tight end and the running game. As long as Miami (OH) keeps balanced in their attack, and does not allow Kent State to cheat plays, they will win by a lot in this one. Take the RedHawks and lay the points.

