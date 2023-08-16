Michael Cera headlines the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast that's returning for the Netflix anime series. He recently dished on the return and the forthcoming series' “specific energy.”

In an interview with Decider about his latest film, The Adults, Cera discussed his return to the franchise. “It’s strange and very fun,” he said.

“Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and really funny,” Cera continued.

He would then praise the creator of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, Bryan Lee O'Malley. “Every time I’ve recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, ‘I love this so much. I’m so excited about it.'”

Michael Cera will reprise the titular role in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The Netflix anime series is based on the graphic novels and features the A-list ensemble of the 2010 film. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, and Anna Kendrick are just a few of the big names returning. O'Malley will serve as a co-writer and co-showrunner of the series, while Edgar Wright (who directed the 2010 film) will serve as a producer.

2023 has been a bit of a renaissance for Cera. He was a part of the ensemble of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. In the film, he played Allan — a “one-of-a-kind” doll. He will star in Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage and The Adults just came out in theaters.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on November 17 on Netflix.