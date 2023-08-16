Netflix has revealed its first look at their upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime series. Here's everything you need to know.

Release date

A new teaser trailer has revealed that Scott Pilgrim takes off will be released on November 17. Once it drops, that will make it over 13 years since the 2010 Edgar Wright film adaptation came out.

Cast

In a unique move, the beloved cast of the 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film is returning for the anime series. This is quite a feat considering the things they cast has gone on to do in the years since.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead return as the titular character and Ramona Flowers. Additionally, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Satya Bhabha, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong all reprise their roles from the 2010 film.

Edgar Wright, who directed the film adaptation, returns as a producer. Bryan Lee O'Malley, who wrote the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, seves as a co-writer and co-showrunner with BenDavid Grabinski. Abel Góngora will direct the series.

First trailer

A teaser trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been unveiled. The teaser, which runs about 50 seconds long, begins with Kim (Pill) counting in her Sex Bob-Omb bandmates. Glimpses of iconic scenes from the film such as the party Scott encounters Ramona at, their dream-like journey to her apartment, and the battle of the bands are shown. The series captures the same energy of the graphic novels and Wright's film, so fans should be very excited about the show.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on November 17 on Netflix.