Michael Vick joined the ManningCast during the Eagles-Chiefs game on Monday Night, where at one point the trio discussed Madden NFL. In case you didn't know, 2023 marks the 20-year anniversary of Madden 2004, to which Vick graced the cover. In the game itself, the former Atlanta Falcons QB was easily one of the most overpowered options in sports game history. However, Vick said he would play as a different QB in the game during the show.

During the Eagles-Chiefs MNF game, Peyton Manning brought up the 20-year anniversary of Madden 2004, released back in 2023. Vick, one of the most entertaining QBs to watch in his prime, graced the cover of the title, and was one of the best options in the game. The hall-of-fame QB asked Vick if he would play as himself in Madden 2004. However, Michael Vick revealed he would play as former Colts/Broncos QB Peyton Manning in Madden NFL.

“When you played Madden, did you play as yourself?” Manning asked.

“Peyton I actually played as you,” Vick responded, pleasing the older Manning brother. Vick explained why he played as Peyton too. “Back when this game came out the pass vision on the game was like, this wide.” While we couldn't technically see how wide due to the camera view, Vick explained that his in-game character's pass vision wasn't as wide enough.

While Manning was great in several Madden titles, Vick was different in 04. His speed and pass accuracy not only evolved the real game, but the meta of Madden as well. Vick's mobility got NFL coaches and GMs thinking about the possibility of adding mobile signal callers to their roster. Nowadays, several QBs in the NFL both run and pass effectively to create even deadlier offenses.

In Madden 04, Vick had a 95 OVR rating, with 95 speed that helped him burst away from defenders. Many players could exploit Vick by scrambling around the backfield until a receiver got open. If not, the player could usually find a way to scramble for yards or get sacked for like 30. Either way, it made for a lot of fun, frustrating, clutch, and heartbreaking moments.

Vick's playstyle not only influenced many real athletes, but those who play Madden now too. We've all seen or know somebody who scrambles out of the pocket almost every play to either run or find that pass. It's thanks to players like Vick that the developers took these plays into consideration. In prior Madden games, scrambling just didn't seem as effective.

As mentioned previously, Peyton seemed ecstatic over Vick's answer. Of course, Peyton seemed to take more issue with Eli's average toughness rating throughout Madden games (95). “You rate your own toughness?” he asked his brother. “How is Eli's speed better than mine, Mike?”

Vick laughed, wishing he'd seen the both of them race each other during their primes.

Overall, Vick's appearance on the ManningCast made for one of the better ones in this year's guest roster. We look forward to seeing who else the Manning brothers bring in to watch some pigskin and talk nonsense. The ManningCast has two more episodes this season. You'll be able to catch them in Weeks 13 (Bengals vs. Jaguars) and 15 (Chiefs vs. Patriots).

The latest game in the series, Madden 24, once again brought Vick back to grace the cover of Season 3. Not only does the latest season bring new MUT Content, but several improvements to the gameplay and modes of the game.

