The Michigan Wolverines absorbed a gut-wrenching 91-87 overtime loss on the road to the Illinois Fighting Illini. A win over Illinois would have been a massive shot in the arm of Michigan basketball’s March Madness aspirations.

Instead, they are now left with more doubts about their chances of convincing the committee on Selection Sunday that Michigan basketball deserves to get an invite to the Big Dance.

Despite the heartbreaking loss and its impact on Michigan’s resume, Howard still managed to give some praise to the game his team just had.

“It was one of those great games you always wish you could witness,” Howard said after Michigan basketball’s eighth loss in Big Ten play and 13th overall this season, per Jeremy Werner 247 Sports.

Michigan basketball got a stellar performance from star big man Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 31 points to go with 16 rebounds and three blocks. Kobe Bufkin mustered 23 points with three 3-pointers on four attempts and six rebounds. Jett Howard also added 15 points. But outside of those three, Michigan basketball got little from the Wolverines, whose bench was outscored, 20-9.

With Michigan losing to Illinois, Juwan Howard has now fallen to 0-6 all-time against Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood.

The Wolverines are stuck with just three Quadrant 1 wins this season against double-digit losses in Q1 games, but there is still hope for Michigan basketball.

Howard and the Wolverines can score a big win this coming Sunday against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington for their last game of the regular season and final outing before the Big Ten tournament.