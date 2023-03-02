The Michigan Wolverines will travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Thursday night Big Ten college basketball matchup at the State Farm Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Michigan-Illinois prediction and pick.

Michigan has been okay this season, going 17-12 overall, including an 11-7 record in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have won three games in a row, setting up a potential run in the Big Ten Tournament. After struggling to a near .500 record, the Wolverines have gone 6-2.

Illinois has played to a 19-10 record, going 10-8 in Big Ten play. At the State Farm Center, the Fighting Illini have been dominant, playing to a 14-2 mark. Head coach Brad Underwood is looking to surpass 20 wins in a season for the fourth straight year.

Here are the Michigan-Illinois college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Illinois Odds

Michigan Wolverines: +4.5 (-102)

Illinois Fighting Illini: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs. Illinois

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Dickinson leads the team with 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, once again turning in a superstar-level performance. Dickinson has shot an impressive 55.2 percent from the field, including a 40.4 percentage from behind the arc. Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, is second on the team with 14.4 points, shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range. Dug McDaniel leads the team with 3.4 assists, scoring 8.2 points per game. Kobe Bufkin ranks third on the team with 13.4 points and leads the team with 1.3 steals. Bufkin also leads the team with an 83.8 free throw percentage.

Michigan has averaged 73.4 points per game, ranking 42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Opponents have scored just 68.7 points per game, ranking 60th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread

Offense has been the story for Illinois, with three of their players scoring in the double-digits. Terrence Shannon, Jr. leads the team with 17.1 points and 1.3 steals per game, also shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Matthew Mayer, a fifth-year transfer from Baylor, ranks second with 12.6 points and is tied for the team lead with 1.3 blocks per game. Mayer is back after caffeine poisoning stemming from an all-night video game marathon. We’ve all been there before. Jayden Epps is the final Illini in double-digits, averaging 10.0 points per game.

Dain Dainja ranks second with 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Coleman Hawkins is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.4 boards per game, and has scored 9.9 points per game. Illinois is averaging an impressive 74.2 points per game, ranking 70th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Despite giving up 65.6 points per game to their opponents, KenPom only pegs the Illinois defense at 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Illinois at home has become a nearly unstoppable force.

Final Michigan-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -4.5 (-120), under 144.5 (-110)