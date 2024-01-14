Michigan football defensive lineman Braiden McGregor made an important choice about his future.

The Michigan football team reveled in its National Championship winning success on Saturday night at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, the team coming off of a parade through the streets of the city prior to celebrating with fans.

Recently it was revealed that Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Wolverines has a meeting set with a West Coast NFL franchise. Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins made his NFL decision and had fans in their feelings afterward.

As the rally continued in ‘Treetown USA,' defensive end Braiden McGregor also shared an update on his NFL future that will leave Michigan fans wondering what next season may hold.

Michigan Native Makes NFL Announcement

Braiden McGregor was far from a likely NFL draft pick growing up in the small Great Lakes-side town of Port Huron, Michigan.

McGregor transformed into an absolute monster in high school and a four-star prospect who made no bones about signing for the hometown Wolverines and legendary Coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Monday, January 8, McGregor, who has an appearance starkly reminiscent of former Michigan football legend Aidan Hutchinson, stood on stage after leading the Wolverines to a title game win over Washington football in Houston, Texas.

McGregor had ‘finished the mission' of winning it all after three straight Big Ten titles, much to the delight of team leader Blake Corum and others.

His announcement was made even more official on Twitter Saturday as the clock ticked down toward 9 p.m. ET.

McGregor's Impact on Michigan Football's Title

McGregor had 4.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles during the 2023-2024 Michigan football season.

His impact went far beyond the stat sheet.

McGregor held up incredibly well in the run game vs. Alabama football in the Rose Bowl despite being outweighed by nearly 100 pounds against his adversary in the trenches.

McGregor also provided a consistent pass rush and strength at the point of attack.

Next up is likely the NFL combine for McGregor, a solid contributor at Michigan would could surprise at the next level.