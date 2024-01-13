Kris Jenkins is headed to the next level

Following the recently concluded National Championship, a number of Michigan football players have already declared for the NFL draft. Considering how high their draft stock is at the moment, it's no surprise as to why several of the Wolverines are opting to enter the professional ranks. Recently, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins has joined the fray, telling ESPN that there's no better time to move to the next level.

“After everything this season and being blessed to be part of such an amazing team and season and being able to accomplish everything we wanted from Michigan,” Jenkins said, via ESPN's Pete Thamel. “For me, it’s the perfect time to move onto the next level to see what it has in store for me.”

Throughout his three years with Michigan, Jenkins accumulated a total of 113 tackles (54 solo and 59 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also won three straight Big Ten titles and of course, a National Championship. Additionally this past 2023, Jenkins was named All-Big Ten Second Team.

The six-foot-three, 275-pound Jenkins is now the fifth player from the Michigan championship squad to declare for the draft. The other said Wolverines who have opted to move on to the pros are as follows: linebacker Junior Colson, lineman LaDarius Henderson, lineman Zak Zinter and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell.

Coach Jim Harbaugh may be losing Kris Jenkins and other key players this offseason, but knowing Michigan football's rich history of attracting talent year after year, there will surely be plenty to choose from among those who want to don the Wolverines Jersey.