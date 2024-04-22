Michigan football hasn't missed a beat thus far in the Sherrone Moore era. Shortly after the Wolverines completed their annual spring game, the new coach landed his first-ever recruit.
Four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall committed to Michigan Tuesday, joining its 2025 class, via On3's Hayes Fawcett. The Oak Park, Illinois native chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.
“All Glory to the man above! I’m home. Go Blue,” Marshall said, via Fawcett.
How will Marshall fit into Michigan's long-term plans?
Marshall should upgrade Michigan football's pass rush
Marshall sports quite the high school resume. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound player dominated his opponents last season, via On3.
“During the 2023 season, Marshall was named his league's defensive player of the year after recording 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four blocked kicks,” said On3's player bio. “On offense, he had four touchdown receptions.”
While Marshall's unlikely to catch many touchdowns at the collegiate level, his two-way ability is a good sign for his athletic potential. While Michigan had one of the best defensive lines in the country last season, not many of those players are likely to be on the roster by 2025. Marshall could eventually anchor the Wolverine pass rush in their post-Harbaugh era.
On3's recruiting analysis continued to champion the Fenwick High School student-athlete's abilities.
“Bendy big man that has unbelievable balance and body control for his stature combined with the power and explosiveness that makes him borderline unblockable at the point of attack,” On3 said.
“Borderline unblockable” is high praise, but Marshall's 2023 stats back it up. On top of that, he's only really scratched the surface of his potential.
“Tested well in agility drills during camp settings. Great weight distribution throughout his frame. Possesses excellent raw power and shock in his hands,” the evaluation continued. “Has the ability to rush the passer from the edge if asked to do so. Will develop proper pad level and contact initiation at the next level with collegiate coaching. Has tremendous upside due to frame and athletic tools. Best football is ahead of him.”
Marshall, who ranks 11th at his position and second in the state of Illinois, is Michigan's highest-rated 2025 player, via 247 Sports. He joins a class that includes quarterback Carter Smith, defensive lineman Bobby Kanka, and tight end Eli Owens. With all three being three-star players, Marshall is the Wolverines' first four-star player in the class.
Moore still has plenty of work to do, as his 2025 class still only ranks 35th, via 247's composite rankings. However, this is a landmark moment in his tenure, as it marks the first time he truly established his influence on the team's future. It's also a good sign that the former offensive coordinator beat other prominent programs for a highly-touted recruit, something he'll have to do many more times in order to bring another championship to Ann Arbor.
The Maize and Blue faithful has plenty of reasons to be excited, but the program will also have to land more five-star players in the future in order to truly separate itself from the pack.