MyFACTION returns in WWE 2K24 and with it is the ability to redeem locker codes for free packs and cards. This is extra important this year because MyFACTION rewards have more impact this year. New cards called Persona cards that are earned from the game mode can be used in the rest of WWE 2K23.
This means that MyFACTION wrestlers are now potentially no longer locked behind the game mode, and can be used in other game modes like Exhibition Mode, Universe Mode, and MyGM Mode (as long as they are enabled in custom draft).
WWE 2K24 MyFACTION Locker Codes
Finish Your Story. ‼️ Live Event Alert. ‼️
Beat John Cena, using Mattel John Cena Persona Card, and earn 500 MFP! #WWE2K24 https://t.co/MxVeYLy2TX pic.twitter.com/cgtSpoeul8
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) March 6, 2024
Here are all of the known WWE 2K24 MyFACTION Locker Codes released by WWE 2K:
ACTIVE:
|CODE
|REWARD
|EXPIRY
|YOURSTORY2K24
|Emerald “Elite” John Cena (Persona)
7,500 VC
|April 1, 2024
EXPIRED:
|CODE
|REWARD
|EXPIRY
|–
|–
|–
And that's all of the MyFACTION Locker Codes available for WWE 2K24.
How to Redeem Locker Codes
To redeem the locker codes, you need to open the MyFACTION game mode from the main menu and complete the onboarding process. Once you are given full rein of the controls, go to the LIVE tab by using the bumper/shoulder buttons on your controller, and select LOCKER CODES below the news banner.
This will open the on-screen keyboard. Locker Codes appear to be case-sensitive.
Full List of WWE 2K24 MyFACTION Persona Cards
The all-new WWE 2K24 MyFACTION Persona Cards feature alternate versions of wrestlers either as throwback versions or different models. Unlocking these cards in the game mode will unlock the character in other game modes as well. Some of these Persona Cards are extremely easy to unlock, while others will require you to collect “Oddities” packs and collect specific cards from those packs.
Oddities packs are offered as MyFACTION rewards, so they are unlocked through regular play of the game mode.
|WRESTLER
|HOW TO UNLOCK
|TIER
|“Elite” Cody Rhodes
|Nightmare Family Pack DLC
|Emerald
|“Elite” John Cena
|Locker Code: YOURSTORY2K24
|Emerald
|“Elite” Hulk Hogan
|Currently Unknown
|Emerald
|Seth Rollins '14
|Collect the Following Oddities:
|Ruby
|Trick Williams '22
|Collect the Following Oddities:
|Ruby
|Sheamus '09
|Part of your Starter Pack
|Gold
Currently, there are six new unlockable characters through MyFACTION Personas, with the “Elite” Hulk Hogan being hidden as of the time being. It is speculated that this character will become available through a future locker code, similar to the “Elite” John Cena.
Where to Find Oddities
As mentioned above, Oddities packs are offered as MyFACTION rewards, so they are unlocked through regular play of the game mode. Currently, Oddities packs are found as rewards in the following:
- Ranked Rewards – Ruby Tier
- Weekly Towers Rewards – Week 4
WWE 2K24 is the best shape WWE 2K has ever been in. You can read our WWE 2K24 review and decide if this game is for you.