The former Spartans player was arrested on Tuesday.

Former Michigan State basketball standout Bryn Forbes, who won an NBA championship as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2021, has been arrested on a third-degree felony charge for strangulation/choking of a family member, per Mariah Medina of News 4 San Antonio:

“JUST IN: Bryn Forbes has been arrested on a 3rd degree felony charge of assault strangulation/choking of a family member. Sources say a warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday. Forbes was arrested around this time last year (2/15/23) on a family violence charge that was dismissed last month after he completed a pretrial diversion program. His bond has been set at $7500 according to booking records.”

Medina also court document details regarding the arrest of the former Michigan State shooting guard, “According to court documents, Forbes struck the mother of his two children before choking her. He allegedly told her “if you can speak then you are not being choked” when she told him she couldn’t breathe.”

The guard has a history of legal trouble. He was arrested on a misdemeanor family violence charge back in February of last year — shortly after he was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He reportedly had an argument with a woman and hit her several times.

The 30-year-old last played in the NBA for the Timberwolves during the 2022-23 regular season. Across 25 games played with the team and zero starts, he averaged 3.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3-point range.

Forbes played for Michigan State basketball from 2014-16. In his final season, he averaged 14.4 points per game for the Spartans.