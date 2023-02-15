It has not been a very good week for Bryn Forbes. The 29-year-old was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly after the NBA trade deadline, and he has yet to find a new team after hitting free agency. His odds of securing a new deal have now decreased significantly after Forbes was allegedly arrested on a family violence charge.

According to TMZ Sports, Forbes was arrested on Wednesday morning in San Antonio, Texas. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard allegedly hit an unidentified woman “several times” after a night out. It seems that the pair were out for Valentine’s Day, but it turned ugly after a heated argument became physical. Apparently, Forbes became upset with his companion while they were out, and they started arguing during their driving home.

The former Timberwolves shooting guard allegedly hit the woman multiple times during an incident that occurred at around 5 AM. Emergency medical services reportedly had to provide medical attention to the woman when they arrived on the scene.

Bryn Forbes was reportedly arrested and booked by the San Antonio Police Department on a family violence charge. TMZ also reports that he remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, per jail records.

Forbes, a one-time NBA champion, played 25 games for the Timberwolves this season. He averaged 3.6 points in 10.7 minutes per game. The former Michigan State standout has also had previous stints with the San Antonio Spurs, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets. He will now be hoping to settle this legal dispute at the soonest possible time as he looks to revive his NBA career.