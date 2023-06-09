The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales Update is here! Check out everything new, including Archaeology, new mobs, and more!

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales Update

New Features

All features and changes from the “Update 1.20” experimental pack are now part of the game

Added Archaeology

Added Sniffer mob, Torchflowers and Pitcher Plants

Added Camel mob

Added Smithing Template items and redesigned the Smithing Table

Added a new armor trimming system to visually customize your armor

Changed how Netherite equipment is crafted

Added the Cherry Grove biome and Cherry Wood Set

Added the Bamboo Wood Set

Added the Chiseled Bookshelf block

Added Hanging Signs

Improved customization options for Signs

Added the Calibrated Sculk Sensor block

Vibration resonance functionality has been added to Blocks of Amethyst

Added playable mob sounds with Mob Heads on Note Blocks

Added Piglin Mob Head

New music tracks added to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Badlands, and Flower Forest biomes

New Trails & Tales Advancements

Added support for Windows Aarch64/ARM64

Archaeology



Added craftable Brush item

Added Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel Suspicious Sand can be found in Desert Temples, Desert Wells and Warm Ocean Ruins Suspicious Gravel can be found in Cold Ocean Ruins and Trail Ruins These fragile blocks are hard to spot and easy to destroy, so be careful! Brushing Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago

Added the Trail Ruins, a buried structure from a lost culture Four types of Armor Trim Templates can be found here Trail Ruins can be found in Taigas, Snowy Taigas, all Old Growth forest biomes and Jungles A new music disc can be found by brushing suspicious blocks in this structure When put in a Jukebox, “Relic” by Aaron Cherof is played

Added Pottery Sherds Pottery Sherds have pictures on them A total of 20 sherd have been distributed between the 5 Archaeology sites: Desert Wells, Desert Temples, Cold Ocean Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins They cannot be crafted, and are only found by brushing Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel



Decorated Pots

Crafting four Pottery Sherds together will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side

Brick items can be used instead of Pottery Sherds in the Decorated Pot recipe The sides that were made from Brick items will not have pictures

Smash a Decorated Pot with any block-breaking tool to break it apart and get the Pottery Sherds back Hitting the pot with bare hands, silk touch tools, or any other item will drop an intact pot instead

Crafted Decorated Pots with at least one pattern have a hover tooltip displaying the Sherd & Brick ingredients



Sniffer

The Sniffer is the mob vote winner of Minecraft Live 2022

Sniffers are passive, friendly mobs

Sniffers sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds, which produces a Torchflower Seed or a Pitcher Pod item

Sniffers can only dig grass and dirt-like blocks

Sniffers can be tempted by, and bred with Torchflowers Seeds

Sniffer Egg

Can be found by brushing the Suspicious Sand of Warm Ocean Ruins

When two Sniffers breed they do not immediately spawn a Snifflet; instead, a Sniffer Egg is dropped

When placed in the world, the Sniffer Egg will hatch after some time When placed on Moss, the Egg will hatch in approximately 10 minutes On all other blocks, it will hatch in approximately 20 minutes



Torchflowers

The Sniffer can occasionally sniff up a Torchflowers seed, and it can be used to breed two Sniffers

The Torchflower seed can be planted on Farmland and grows into a Torchflower

The full-grown flower can be harvested and replanted

The Torchflower can be crafted into Orange Dye

Pitcher Plant

The Sniffer can occasionally sniff up a Pitcher Pod item

The Pitcher Pod, when planted on Farmland, grows into a Pitcher Crop

The Pitcher Crop has five growth stages

Once fully grown, the Pitcher Crop can be harvested, yielding a two-block-tall Pitcher Plant

The Pitcher Plant can be crafted into Cyan Dye



Camel

Camels can be equipped with a Saddle and ridden by two players

Camels spawn naturally when Desert Villages generate

Camels can be tempted by holding Cactus

Feed Cactus to Camels to breed them

Camels are tall Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel They can walk over Fences and Walls

Camels randomly sit down While sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move

Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly

They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so



Smithing

Smithing Tables have been redesigned into a workstation for physical equipment upgrades and modifications

Alongside slots for combining a piece of equipment and materials, there is now a required slot for an item type called Smithing Template

Smithing Templates define what type of upgrade you will be making to a piece of equipment It specifies both what type of items you can upgrade, and which ingredients are valid to customize the upgrade There are currently two categories of Smithing Templates: Armor Trim and Netherite Upgrade

Smithing Templates are consumed when used to upgrade an item in the Smithing Table

You can craft a copy of a Smithing Template in the Crafting Table with 7 diamonds + 1 block of material that the template is made out of + 1 smithing template, which will output 2 of the same Smithing Template

Netherite Equipment

Netherite equipment crafting now also requires a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates can be found randomly in all Bastion Remnant chests Every Treasure Room Bastion Remnant will contain 2 Smithing Templates

This change was made for a variety of reasons: Increase the time players utilize Diamond equipment before Netherite Make Netherite equipment more significant achievement in the game's progression Adapt Netherite more naturally into the new Smithing Table crafting system



Armor Trims

You can now visually customize your armor with a variety of unique trims at the Smithing Table

Armor trims are purely visual with no gameplay benefits

Armor trims can be applied to Helmets, Chestplates, Leggings and Boots All trim patterns are visually the same on an armor's item icon, but the color will still change based on the trim material To check which trim pattern a piece of armor has, you can hover over it in the inventory

Armor Trim Smithing Templates can be found all throughout the world, and each of the following structures contain their own unique Smithing Templates: Trail Ruins: Wayfinder, Raiser, Shaper, and Host Armor Trims Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim Ancient City: Ward and Silence Armor Trims Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim End City: Spire Armor Trim

Smithing Templates are found in chests in their respective structure Trail Ruins have no chests, Smithing Templates are instead found by brushing Suspicious Gravel The Ocean Monument has no chests, Elder Guardians sometimes instead drop a Smithing Template upon death

Some Armor Trim Smithing Templates are rarer than others, so be on the lookout for them to impress your friends!

An armor trim has two properties: a pattern and a material The pattern is defined by the Smithing Template used to apply the trim, and represents the visual pattern of the trim The material is defined by which ingredient you used to apply the trim, and controls the color of the trim

The viable ingredients you can use to define the color of your armor trim are the following: Iron, Copper, Gold, Lapis, Emerald, Diamond, Netherite, Redstone, Amethyst, Quartz



Cherry Groves

Added a new Cherry Grove biome, with pretty cherry blossom trees The biome can be found in the mountains, in similar places as Meadows

Added a new Cherry wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it

Pink particles fall from beneath Cherry Leaves

Added a new Pink Petals block with lots of pink flowers on the ground Each Pink Petal block can contain up to 4 petals Using Bone Meal on it increases the number of petals Placing a Pink Petal into an already placed block increases the number of petals Drops the number of petals in the block when mined



Bamboo Wood Set

Added a new Bamboo wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it

Block of Bamboo can be crafted from 9 Bamboo and can be stripped like other wood logs

Bamboo Planks crafted from Block of Bamboo yield only 2 planks compared to 4 for wood logs

Added a new “Mosaic” plank variant that is unique to Bamboo called the Bamboo Mosaic It can be crafted with 1×2 Bamboo Slabs in a vertical strip You can craft Stair and Slab variants of Bamboo Mosaic Bamboo Mosaic blocks cannot be used as a crafting ingredient where other wooden blocks are used, but they can be used as fuel

Added a unique Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Chest Raft which can be crafted like normal boats, but with Bamboo Planks They function the same as ordinary boats, but have a unique look to them



Chiseled Bookshelf

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf

Crafted with 6 planks and 3 wooden slabs

Can store Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, Enchanted Books, and Knowledge Books Holds up to 6 books These can be added or removed from any slot by targeting the specific slot

The Comparator signal strength corresponds to the number of the last book that was inserted or removed The numbering of book slots starts from 1 at the top-left, and increments from left-to-right

Works with Hoppers

Hanging Signs

Hanging Signs are a more expensive version of normal Signs Crafted with 2 chains and 6 stripped logs of your preferred wood type Crafting results in 6 Hanging Signs

Can be hung up in the following ways: Underneath a block that can provide support in the center, like a full block or a fence Attached to the solid side of a block Attached to the side or underneath another Hanging Sign

Unlike normal Signs, they cannot be placed directly on the ground without support from the side or above However, Hanging Signs that have a horizontal bar will not pop when the supporting block is removed



Signs

The following changes have been made for both Signs and Hanging Signs.

Sign text can now be edited after being placed in the world This can be done by interacting with the Sign Signs with non-text chat components can not be edited

Both sides of the Sign can now have separate text and colors, allowing for further customization options By default, a Sign will prompt you to input the front side's text when placed To apply text to the back-side, you must walk to the other side and interact with that face to edit it

Signs can now also be waxed with Honeycomb, preventing any further edits to its text

Opening the sign edit screen in singleplayer no longer pauses the game

Calibrated Skulk Sensors

A new variant of Sculk Sensors that allows you to filter vibrations based on their frequency level

They are not found naturally and can only be crafted with 1 Sculk Sensor and 3 Amethyst Shards in the Crafting Table

One side of the Calibrated Sculk Sensor can receive a redstone signal as input The strength of that redstone signal is the only vibration frequency the Sculk Sensor will listen to

They have a combined active and cooldown phase that lasts 20 game ticks They output their redstone signal for the first 10 game ticks

They can detect vibrations up to 16 blocks away

Vibration Resonance

Blocks of Amethyst have a new behavior when placed adjacent to Sculk Sensors If that Sculk Sensor receives a vibration, the Block of Amethyst will re-emit its frequency as a separate vibration at its location

This behavior is called Vibration Resonance, and allows players to move vibration frequencies across long distances without having to recreate the vibration naturally

Playable Mob Sounds

When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone

Mob Heads can be placed on top of Note Blocks without sneaking

Poglin Mob Head

Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper

Placing the Piglin head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin's ambient sounds

The Piglin head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone, or when worn by a player while walking

New Music

Added the following new music tracks by Aaron Cherof to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Badlands, and Flower Forest biomes: A Familiar Room Bromeliad Crescent Dunes Echo in the Wind

Added a new music disc with the track “Relic” by Aaron Cherof, found in Trail Ruins

