The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales Update is here! Check out everything new, including Archaeology, new mobs, and more!
Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales Update
New Features
- All features and changes from the “Update 1.20” experimental pack are now part of the game
- Added Archaeology
- Added Sniffer mob, Torchflowers and Pitcher Plants
- Added Camel mob
- Added Smithing Template items and redesigned the Smithing Table
- Added a new armor trimming system to visually customize your armor
- Changed how Netherite equipment is crafted
- Added the Cherry Grove biome and Cherry Wood Set
- Added the Bamboo Wood Set
- Added the Chiseled Bookshelf block
- Added Hanging Signs
- Improved customization options for Signs
- Added the Calibrated Sculk Sensor block
- Vibration resonance functionality has been added to Blocks of Amethyst
- Added playable mob sounds with Mob Heads on Note Blocks
- Added Piglin Mob Head
- New music tracks added to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Badlands, and Flower Forest biomes
- New Trails & Tales Advancements
- Added support for Windows Aarch64/ARM64
- Added craftable Brush item
- Added Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel
- Suspicious Sand can be found in Desert Temples, Desert Wells and Warm Ocean Ruins
- Suspicious Gravel can be found in Cold Ocean Ruins and Trail Ruins
- These fragile blocks are hard to spot and easy to destroy, so be careful!
- Brushing Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago
- Added the Trail Ruins, a buried structure from a lost culture
- Four types of Armor Trim Templates can be found here
- Trail Ruins can be found in Taigas, Snowy Taigas, all Old Growth forest biomes and Jungles
- A new music disc can be found by brushing suspicious blocks in this structure
- When put in a Jukebox, “Relic” by Aaron Cherof is played
- Added Pottery Sherds
- Pottery Sherds have pictures on them
- A total of 20 sherd have been distributed between the 5 Archaeology sites: Desert Wells, Desert Temples, Cold Ocean Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins
- They cannot be crafted, and are only found by brushing Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel
Decorated Pots
- Crafting four Pottery Sherds together will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side
- Brick items can be used instead of Pottery Sherds in the Decorated Pot recipe
- The sides that were made from Brick items will not have pictures
- Smash a Decorated Pot with any block-breaking tool to break it apart and get the Pottery Sherds back
- Hitting the pot with bare hands, silk touch tools, or any other item will drop an intact pot instead
- Crafted Decorated Pots with at least one pattern have a hover tooltip displaying the Sherd & Brick ingredients
- The Sniffer is the mob vote winner of Minecraft Live 2022
- Sniffers are passive, friendly mobs
- Sniffers sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds, which produces a Torchflower Seed or a Pitcher Pod item
- Sniffers can only dig grass and dirt-like blocks
- Sniffers can be tempted by, and bred with Torchflowers Seeds
Sniffer Egg
- Can be found by brushing the Suspicious Sand of Warm Ocean Ruins
- When two Sniffers breed they do not immediately spawn a Snifflet; instead, a Sniffer Egg is dropped
- When placed in the world, the Sniffer Egg will hatch after some time
- When placed on Moss, the Egg will hatch in approximately 10 minutes
- On all other blocks, it will hatch in approximately 20 minutes
Torchflowers
- The Sniffer can occasionally sniff up a Torchflowers seed, and it can be used to breed two Sniffers
- The Torchflower seed can be planted on Farmland and grows into a Torchflower
- The full-grown flower can be harvested and replanted
- The Torchflower can be crafted into Orange Dye
Pitcher Plant
- The Sniffer can occasionally sniff up a Pitcher Pod item
- The Pitcher Pod, when planted on Farmland, grows into a Pitcher Crop
- The Pitcher Crop has five growth stages
- Once fully grown, the Pitcher Crop can be harvested, yielding a two-block-tall Pitcher Plant
- The Pitcher Plant can be crafted into Cyan Dye
- Camels can be equipped with a Saddle and ridden by two players
- Camels spawn naturally when Desert Villages generate
- Camels can be tempted by holding Cactus
- Feed Cactus to Camels to breed them
- Camels are tall
- Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel
- They can walk over Fences and Walls
- Camels randomly sit down
- While sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move
- Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly
- They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so
- Smithing Tables have been redesigned into a workstation for physical equipment upgrades and modifications
- Alongside slots for combining a piece of equipment and materials, there is now a required slot for an item type called Smithing Template
- Smithing Templates define what type of upgrade you will be making to a piece of equipment
- It specifies both what type of items you can upgrade, and which ingredients are valid to customize the upgrade
- There are currently two categories of Smithing Templates: Armor Trim and Netherite Upgrade
- Smithing Templates are consumed when used to upgrade an item in the Smithing Table
- You can craft a copy of a Smithing Template in the Crafting Table with 7 diamonds + 1 block of material that the template is made out of + 1 smithing template, which will output 2 of the same Smithing Template
Netherite Equipment
- Netherite equipment crafting now also requires a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template
- Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates can be found randomly in all Bastion Remnant chests
- Every Treasure Room Bastion Remnant will contain 2 Smithing Templates
- This change was made for a variety of reasons:
- Increase the time players utilize Diamond equipment before Netherite
- Make Netherite equipment more significant achievement in the game's progression
- Adapt Netherite more naturally into the new Smithing Table crafting system
Armor Trims
- You can now visually customize your armor with a variety of unique trims at the Smithing Table
- Armor trims are purely visual with no gameplay benefits
- Armor trims can be applied to Helmets, Chestplates, Leggings and Boots
- All trim patterns are visually the same on an armor's item icon, but the color will still change based on the trim material
- To check which trim pattern a piece of armor has, you can hover over it in the inventory
- Armor Trim Smithing Templates can be found all throughout the world, and each of the following structures contain their own unique Smithing Templates:
- Trail Ruins: Wayfinder, Raiser, Shaper, and Host Armor Trims
- Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim
- Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim
- Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim
- Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim
- Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim
- Ancient City: Ward and Silence Armor Trims
- Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim
- Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim
- Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim
- Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim
- End City: Spire Armor Trim
- Smithing Templates are found in chests in their respective structure
- Trail Ruins have no chests, Smithing Templates are instead found by brushing Suspicious Gravel
- The Ocean Monument has no chests, Elder Guardians sometimes instead drop a Smithing Template upon death
- Some Armor Trim Smithing Templates are rarer than others, so be on the lookout for them to impress your friends!
- An armor trim has two properties: a pattern and a material
- The pattern is defined by the Smithing Template used to apply the trim, and represents the visual pattern of the trim
- The material is defined by which ingredient you used to apply the trim, and controls the color of the trim
- The viable ingredients you can use to define the color of your armor trim are the following:
- Iron, Copper, Gold, Lapis, Emerald, Diamond, Netherite, Redstone, Amethyst, Quartz
- Added a new Cherry Grove biome, with pretty cherry blossom trees
- The biome can be found in the mountains, in similar places as Meadows
- Added a new Cherry wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it
- Pink particles fall from beneath Cherry Leaves
- Added a new Pink Petals block with lots of pink flowers on the ground
- Each Pink Petal block can contain up to 4 petals
- Using Bone Meal on it increases the number of petals
- Placing a Pink Petal into an already placed block increases the number of petals
- Drops the number of petals in the block when mined
Bamboo Wood Set
- Added a new Bamboo wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it
- Block of Bamboo can be crafted from 9 Bamboo and can be stripped like other wood logs
- Bamboo Planks crafted from Block of Bamboo yield only 2 planks compared to 4 for wood logs
- Added a new “Mosaic” plank variant that is unique to Bamboo called the Bamboo Mosaic
- It can be crafted with 1×2 Bamboo Slabs in a vertical strip
- You can craft Stair and Slab variants of Bamboo Mosaic
- Bamboo Mosaic blocks cannot be used as a crafting ingredient where other wooden blocks are used, but they can be used as fuel
- Added a unique Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Chest Raft which can be crafted like normal boats, but with Bamboo Planks
- They function the same as ordinary boats, but have a unique look to them
Chiseled Bookshelf
- A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf
- Crafted with 6 planks and 3 wooden slabs
- Can store Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, Enchanted Books, and Knowledge Books
- Holds up to 6 books
- These can be added or removed from any slot by targeting the specific slot
- The Comparator signal strength corresponds to the number of the last book that was inserted or removed
- The numbering of book slots starts from 1 at the top-left, and increments from left-to-right
- Works with Hoppers
Hanging Signs
- Hanging Signs are a more expensive version of normal Signs
- Crafted with 2 chains and 6 stripped logs of your preferred wood type
- Crafting results in 6 Hanging Signs
- Can be hung up in the following ways:
- Underneath a block that can provide support in the center, like a full block or a fence
- Attached to the solid side of a block
- Attached to the side or underneath another Hanging Sign
- Unlike normal Signs, they cannot be placed directly on the ground without support from the side or above
- However, Hanging Signs that have a horizontal bar will not pop when the supporting block is removed
Signs
The following changes have been made for both Signs and Hanging Signs.
- Sign text can now be edited after being placed in the world
- This can be done by interacting with the Sign
- Signs with non-text chat components can not be edited
- Both sides of the Sign can now have separate text and colors, allowing for further customization options
- By default, a Sign will prompt you to input the front side's text when placed
- To apply text to the back-side, you must walk to the other side and interact with that face to edit it
- Signs can now also be waxed with Honeycomb, preventing any further edits to its text
- Opening the sign edit screen in singleplayer no longer pauses the game
Calibrated Skulk Sensors
- A new variant of Sculk Sensors that allows you to filter vibrations based on their frequency level
- They are not found naturally and can only be crafted with 1 Sculk Sensor and 3 Amethyst Shards in the Crafting Table
- One side of the Calibrated Sculk Sensor can receive a redstone signal as input
- The strength of that redstone signal is the only vibration frequency the Sculk Sensor will listen to
- They have a combined active and cooldown phase that lasts 20 game ticks
- They output their redstone signal for the first 10 game ticks
- They can detect vibrations up to 16 blocks away
Vibration Resonance
- Blocks of Amethyst have a new behavior when placed adjacent to Sculk Sensors
- If that Sculk Sensor receives a vibration, the Block of Amethyst will re-emit its frequency as a separate vibration at its location
- This behavior is called Vibration Resonance, and allows players to move vibration frequencies across long distances without having to recreate the vibration naturally
Playable Mob Sounds
- When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone
- Mob Heads can be placed on top of Note Blocks without sneaking
Poglin Mob Head
- Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper
- Placing the Piglin head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin's ambient sounds
- The Piglin head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone, or when worn by a player while walking
New Music
- Added the following new music tracks by Aaron Cherof to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Badlands, and Flower Forest biomes:
- A Familiar Room
- Bromeliad
- Crescent Dunes
- Echo in the Wind
- Added a new music disc with the track “Relic” by Aaron Cherof, found in Trail Ruins
Technical Updates and Other Changes
The full list of technical updates and other changes can be found on the full changelog.