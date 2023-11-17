Missouri football has a big game this weekend against Florida, and they will be without star LB Ty'Ron Hopper.

Every year in college football, there is at least one team that comes out of nowhere and surprises the entire country with a good season. It's impossible to predict, and it's one of the best things about the sport. Perhaps the biggest surprise this season is Missouri football. No one thought the Tigers were going to do anything this season, but they are ranked #9 in the country with just two weeks left in the regular season. Missouri is currently 8-2, but if they had hung on and won against LSU, they could be fighting for a potential playoff spot. It's been a great season for the Tigers, and there is still a lot for them to accomplish.

Next up for Missouri football is a matchup with Florida football. The Gators have struggled a bit this season, but they typically put up a good fight regardless of who their opponent is. The Tigers are coming into this game favored by 11, but they are going to be dealing with some injury trouble.

Missouri recently lost linebacker Chad Bailey for the rest of the season, and they will be without Ty'Ron Hopper, the team's leading tackler, this weekend against Florida as well, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel. Hopper injured his ankle last week against Tennessee, and it's unclear when he will return.

Ty'Ron Hopper has had a special season so far. The Missouri star LB has 72 tackles so far on the season and three sacks. He has been a critical piece to this defense, and the Tigers will want him back on the field as soon as possible. If this team can stay healthy, they have a very real shot at going 11-2 with a win in a New Year's Six bowl.

Right now, the focus is on Florida for the Missouri football team. The Tigers will be at home for this one, and the game will kick off under the lights at 7:30 ET, and the game will be airing on ESPN.