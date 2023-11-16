Missouri football HC Eliah Drinkwitz took a swipe at Tennessee's Josh Heupel during their postgame handshake after the Tigers' rout.

Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was in a great mood after his Tigers blasted the Tennessee Volunteers 36-7 in Week 11 action this past Saturday. In fact, Drinkwitz was in such a good mood that he proceeded to share a few words of trash talk with Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel during the postgame handshake between the two.

In a moment that left many college football fans puzzled, Drinkwitz told Heupel that he and Missouri “stand on business“, per On3 Sports.

Heupel was clearly taken aback by Drinkwitz' jab, which was almost the exact opposite of how head coach handshakes usually go.

There's not an explicit- that we know of- history between Drinkwitz and Heupel, though there certainly is between Missouri football and Tennessee, because this wasn't the only comment made by the Tigers head coach after the victory.

Eli Drinkwitz says Tigers defense ‘kicked their a**'

In a fiery postgame interview, presumably after his handshake with Heupel, Drinkwitz kept going, telling CBS Sports that the Missouri football team “wanted to stand on business”, adding that the team's defense, which allowed just seven points to the Volunteers, “kicked their a**.”

Not only that, but the Tigers head coach crowned his team the “Tennessee State champs”, saying that they had “unfinished business” from last year. So, what exactly is Drinkwitz referring to?

Missouri football-Tennessee 2022 matchup

Just like this year, the Tigers and Volunteers met in November, with the latter team, ranked no. 5 at the time, clinging to College Football Playoff hopes. Heupel's Vols proceeded to put a 66-24 beatdown on Missouri football.

To make matters worse, Heupel didn't let up, as the Volunteers offense kept their foot on the gas pedal, putting up 17 points in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand.

Clearly, Drinkwitz did not forget about that.