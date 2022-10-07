fbpx
MLB

MLB fans react to Cardinals’ atrocious meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals looked well on their way to a Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in the Wild Card Series, but everything came crashing down when they gave up six runs in the top of the ninth after having a two-run lead.

Closer Ryan Helsley unraveled in his one inning of work, allowing four earned runs and walking two batters before he exited, including an HBP that brought in a run. Rookie Andre Pallante then came in and also struggled, giving up a pair of hits. St. Louis managed to score a run in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately lost 6-3.

By no surprise, MLB fans absolutely roasted the Cardinals for their atrocious meltdown. Here are some reactions:

This Cubs fan was loving every second of it:

There is no question the bullpen failed to deliver, but the Cardinals barely did anything offensively all game. It took a pinch-hit two-run homer from rookie Juan Yepez to put them ahead. That was one of just five hits.

It was also rather puzzling that manager Oliver Marmol left Helsley in so long when he clearly lost his feel. The hard-throwing righty couldn’t find the strike zone to save his life and had numbness in his fingers.

But, the defense also made some costly mistakes. Paul Goldschmidt should’ve gone for the double play on a tough ground ball instead of throwing home late, where Edmundo Sosa scored. Then, Nolan Arenado, who is usually sure-handed, absolutely botched a Brandon Marsh ground ball that had DP written all over it, playing it off to the side instead of getting in front of the chopper.

A forgettable performance for the Cardinals and a waste of Jose Quintana’s quality start. Now, they face elimination on Saturday with Miles Mikolas on the mound.

