Phillies snap insane Cardinals’ MLB Playoff streak with improbable comeback victory

The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the Cardinals in St. Louis in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. After being kept off the scoreboard through the first 8 innings of play, the Phillies’ potent lineup found their rhythm in the 9th and scored 6 runs to take the lead. Philadelphia went on to win by a final score of 6-3. But it was more than an impressive comeback, as the Phillies snapped a longstanding Cardinals’ streak during the game, per Jeff Passan.

“Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Coming into today, the St. Lous Cardinals were 93-0 when leading by two or more runs in their entire postseason history.”

The Cardinals have been in existence for well over 100 years and had previously been undefeated when leading by 2 or more runs in postseason action.

To make matters worse, the Cardinals entered this game as favorites. St. Louis won the NL Central during the regular season while the Phillies snuck into the MLB Playoffs as the final NL Wild Card team.

The Phillies’ Game 1 victory places them in a good position to complete the upset on Saturday in Game 2. They will have no shortage of momentum heading into that affair following their 9th inning 6-run outburst.

Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh all drove in crucial RBIs in the 9th inning for the Phillies. But it was Segura’s clutch 2-RBI base hit that gave the Phillies the lead, per Talkin’ Baseball.

PHILLIES TAKE A LEAD IN THE 9TH ON A JEAN SEGURA SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/aUWEqmqrdi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 7, 2022

Cardinals fans will feel even more frustrated after seeing Segura’s single. The pitch was well-located and forced Segura into a lunging swing. But the Phillies infielder went with the pitch and drove it the other way, just past the diving second baseman’s glove.

Baseball truly is a game of inches.