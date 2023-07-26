MLB owners approved a four-year extension for the league's commissioner Rob Manfred in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, ensuring that he will be the commissioner through at least the 2028 season, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

As expected, MLB fans were not thrilled to hear the news. Rob Manfred has not been a popular commissioner. He has been criticized for a lot. One of the main topics is not punishing the players involved in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal, and how the problem of sign stealing was allowed to permeate through the league for years until it came to a head with the Astros.

Players have not had a good relationship with Manfred as well. There were a lot of problems in 2020, when the league and MLBPA were negotiation regarding what that season would look like. Eventually, it was mandated that 60 games would be played. There was also the lockout in the 2021-2022 offseason, that resulted in Opening Day getting pushed back.

Needless to say, there were plenty of reactions from fans to Rob Manfred's extension, let's get to them.

Thanks for ruining my day — Nationals Homers (@Nats_HRs) July 26, 2023

Baseball is and will continue to decline in popularity because of this man. — Jersey (@Andrew42__) July 26, 2023

There have been some decisions that have gotten good reviews from Manfred. One is the pitch clock. Games are going faster, and the pace of play has improved. The vast majority of fans have liked that addition. The same goes for banning the shift in attempt to bring more action back into the game.

Regardless, players still indicate that they do not have the best relationship with Manfred. However, the reality is that the owners want him around, and Rob Manfred is not going anywhere any time soon, despite the opinions MLB fans hold.