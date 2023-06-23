MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ruffled some feathers with his initial remarks about the “reverse boycott” by Oakland Athletics fans on June 13. Over a week later, Manfred is clarifying his comments about the Athletics fans' protest of ownership and the team's impending move to Las Vegas.

The Athletics more than tripled their average attendance with 27,759 fans for a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manfred seemingly downplayed the event, which he noted made for “almost an average Major League Baseball crowd.” In speaking with reporters Friday at London Stadium ahead of the series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, Manfred said his comments were misconstrued.

“My comment about Oakland was that I feel sorry for the fans, that it was my initial preference that we find a solution in Oakland,” Manfred said, via Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. “The comment that I made about the fans on a particular night was taken out of context of those two larger remarks. I feel sorry for the fans. We hate to move. We did everything we could possibly do to keep the club in Oakland. And, unfortunately, only night doesn't change a decade worth of inaction.”

The Athletics have officially begun their relocation application process with MLB. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law last week that pledges up to $380 million for a stadium that will be home to the A's on the Las Vegas strip. The Athletics must explain to MLB why they are moving to Las Vegas.

At least three-quarters of MLB owners must approve the move for the Athletics to leave Oakland.