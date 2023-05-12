It is an interleague match-up as the Atlanta Braves head north of the border to visit the Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Braves continue their streak of games against the AL East with this one. They took two of three from the Orioles and then split two games against the Red Sox. They are now sitting at 25-12 and leading the AL East. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have been streaky as of late. They were just swept in two games by the Phillies but swept the Pirates right before that. Before that, it was being swept by the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are currently 21-16 but are in fourth place. They need to find some consistency quickly.

Here are the Braves-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Blue Jays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+108)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Braves vs. Blue Jays

TV: BSSE/ SNET-1

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves currently sit seventh in the majors in batting average, at .262. They have scored the fifth most amount of runs in the majors while hitting the third most home runs in the league. Ronal Acuna Jr. is having a solid season, hitting .347 which is second in the majors. He has two hits in each of the last two games and hit .333 in May. He has been hitting right-handed pitching hard this year. Acuna Jr. is hitting .350 against righties on the season with five home runs and 16 runs batted in. Also hammering right-handed pitching has been Matt Olson. He is hitting .276 but has nine home runs and 21 RBIs against righties on the year.

Sadly for the Braves, most of their players have been hitting against lefties. Ozzie Albies has had some power, with five home runs, but is hitting just .194 against righties. Austin Riley has two home runs and hitting just .229. Considering the Braves have had some games in which they have struggled to score, this could be an issue for them today.

They may not have to score a ton to win though. Spencer Strider takes the mound today. He is currently 4-90 with a 2.70 ERA and the Braves have won all seven times he has taken the mound this year. In April, he had three starts of six or more innings pitched with zero runs scored. May has not been as kind, as he has a 5.40 ERA on the month in his two starts.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays need to get back to scoring some runs. In the series against the Pirates, they scored 22 runs in three games. They scored just five in the two games against the Phillies. In the last game, the Phillies came back from a 1-0 deficit to win in ten innings due to a throwing error from Bo Bichette. Fielding has been an issue for them this year. They are 22nd in the majors in fielding percentage this year and committed 22 errors.

While the Bichette errors cost his team a game, he is having a solid month. Over the month of Mayu, he is hitting .368 with an OBP of .415. In that time he has hit two home runs and driven in six. He is limiting his strikeouts and making good contact overall. If he can keep it up, he can lead this team on offense. Also hot this month has been Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .321 this month but only has two home runs. If he can find just a little bit of power with how much contact he is making, it could be big things for the Blue Jays.

Toeing the rubber will be Chris Bassitt. His last start was seven innings with just four hits and four walks with no runs scored. He has had some rough starts this year, but his worst of the year seems to be behind him. That was a 3.1-inning performance where he gave up nine runs including four home runs. That was his first start of the year though, and since then, he has given up just two home runs.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Braves are one of the best teams in baseball, but the Blue Jays are solid as well. The Braves have some injuries in their rotation, which makes it likely they will stretch Strider as far as he can go to save the bullpen. Bassitt has been very good since his first outing of the year. This should be a great match-up of pitching, but the Blue Jays get a homerun from Guerrero Jr. and get the cover.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-130)