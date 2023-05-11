Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The injuries are starting to pile up for the NL East leading Atlanta Braves, especially on the pitching staff with Max Fried and Kyle Wright hitting the injured list and expected to miss at least two months — manager Brian Snitker addressed the ailments on Wednesday.

“We’re in a difficult situation here that we have to try and maneuver and work through the best we can,” Snitker said about losing Fried and Wright for extended periods, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien. “Just going to have to adjust and adapt, do things daily or couple of days down the road.”

Fried was placed on the IL with a strained left forearm on Tuesday, and he is expected to be out for at least two months, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The good news is that it doesn’t sound like he will require season-ending surgery, and should be back this regular season.

It’s not clear exactly how long the southpaw will be shut down, but he’ll have to build back up before he goes on a rehab assignment in Triple-A. A two-month timetable would see Fried back in the starting rotation just ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

The news isn’t better for Wright, who was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain last week and is also expected to be sidelined for two months, per Bowman.

Wright’s absence could be even longer than Fried’s as the strain is a recurrence of a previous injury. He will remain shut down until his shoulder fully heals before he can ramp things up, meaning he likely won’t return to the Braves lineup until after the All-Star break.

It’s a brutal blow for two young elite pitchers in Braves’ Max Fried and Kyle Wright, and as Brian Snitker said, there will be a next man up mentality until the two return to the mound around July.