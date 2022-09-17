MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Kansas City Royals have struggled to a 57-88 record, fourth place in the AL Central, including a 2-8 record in the last ten, losing four straight games. Kansas City is certainly in the midst of a rebuilding phase, something that has irritated the fanbase for years.

Boston came into the 2022 season with huge expectations, yet has not lived up to those expectations, with a 70-74 record placing them in last place in the AL East. Boston is the only team in the division without a winning record. Still, there is a possible path to the playoffs for the club, as they sit ten games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Here are the Royals-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Red Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-156)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City will send their best starting pitcher, Brady Singer, to the mound in this one. Singer has enjoyed his best season with Kansas City going 8-4 with a 3.21 ERA in 24 appearances (21 starts), striking out 131 batters in 134.2 innings. The right-hander has pitched to a 2.77 ERA in his last 15 starts, with a 5-3 record in that span. Singer has only walked 5.7 percent of the batters he has faced this season.

Kansas City’s bullpen has been brutal, with the third-worst bullpen ERA on the season. Dylan Coleman has impressed in his rookie season, with a 2.66 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 61 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander has struck out 24.2 percent of his batters this season, but the slider has held batters to a .141 batting average. Closer Scott Barlow has quietly great, with a 2.43 ERA with 21 saves and 67 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. Barlow throws about 75 percent breaking balls, holding batters to under a .200 batting average combined, with 61 strikeouts coming against the pitches.

Offensively, Bobby Witt, Jr. is the catalyst for this team. The rookie leads the team with 27 stolen bases, 27 doubles and 72 RBI, adding 20 home runs and six triples. Catcher Salvador Perez leads the team with 21 home runs, with nearly half of his hits being classified as hard hits. Another rookie has impressed, with MJ Melendez playing all over the field, hitting 15 home runs and 16 doubles. Hunter Dozier has ten home runs and is second on the team with 24 doubles. Sticking with the theme for this team, rookie Vinnie Pasquantino has been solid, with eight home runs and a .253 batting average, with nearly as many walks as strikeouts in 55 games. Kansas City ranks fifth in the league with 93 stolen bases.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Rich Hill, the veteran lefty, will get the start this afternoon for Boston. Hill has started 22 games this season, going 7-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. The southpaw throws a ton of curveballs, holding batters to a .242 batting average against the big-breaker. Hill’s cutter is solid, holding batters to a .167 batting average against the pitch, but he throws it just about 12 percent of the time.

Boston’s bullpen has not been great, ranking in the bottom part of the league with a 4.47 ERA. John Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock have been the best righties in that group. Schreiber, with a reinvented arsenal, has pitched to a 2.01 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. Batters have hit just .162 against Schreiber’s slider, a pitch he throws nearly 40 percent of the time. Whitlock has taken over the closing duties with Tanner Houck out and has pitched to a 3.45 ERA on the season. In 22 relief appearances, Whitlock has pitched to a 2.75 ERA, with 44 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

Rafael Devers has turned in yet another great season, leading the team with 26 home runs and 79 RBI, and is tied for the lead with 38 doubles. Devers ranks in the 99th percentile in the league, averaging 93.4 mph on his exit velocity. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a .315 batting average, hitting 14 home runs and 37 doubles. Bogaerts has played himself into a possible lucrative contract this offseason. JD Martinez is tied with Devers for the team lead with 38 doubles, adding 11 home runs. Alex Verdugo has hit nine home runs and 35 doubles with a .283 batting average. This offseason’s biggest pickup for the club was Trevor Story, and he leads the team with 13 stolen bases, adding 22 doubles and 16 home runs. Boston leads the league with 320 doubles, more than 20 ahead of the next closest team.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Singer is a good pitcher to place a bet on.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Kansas City +1.5 (-156), over 8.5 (-112)