We got midweek daytime baseball on tap for this Wednesday, May 24th with the first game starting at 12:35 P.M. ET in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With a full slate of baseball, there are a ton of prop bets to make on this fine day. So let’s take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Wednesday, May 24th.

MLB Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Aaron Judge to Record 1+ RBIs: +115

Jake Burger to Record 1+ Total Bases: +140

Justin Turner to Record 1+ Total Bases: +105

Joe Ryan Over 6.5 Strikeouts: -122

Zac Gallen Over 6.5 Strikeouts: +108

Aaron Judge to Record 1+ RBIs

Aaron Judge is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he has been on a tear lately. He is batting .298with 14 home runs and 33 RBIs. Tyler Wells takes the mound against the Yankees who Judge has a great track record with a .429 average (6-14), 2 home runs with 4 RBIs.

Judge went 1-4 with a home run last night and has shown his continued success against the Orioles in his career. He is batting .333 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in his career against Baltimore. I expect the offense to run through Judge in today’s game to help the Yankees pick up the win.

Jake Burger to Record 1+ Total Bases

Jake Burger has been one of the most productive hitters for the White Sox this season, and he is looking to continue his hot streak against the Cleveland Guardians today. Burger is batting .257 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs in 32 games this year. He has also been hitting the ball hard, with an average exit velocity of 92.5 mph.

Burger has had success against the Guardians in his career. In 15 career games against Cleveland, he is batting .308 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. He has also hit two doubles and a triple in those games. On the mound for the Guardians is Cal Quantrill who’s been solid as of late but tends to get hit hard as he’s given up 7 home runs in his last 9 games.

Justin Turner to Record 1+ Total Bases

Justin Turner is having a decent season for the Boston Red Sox, and he is looking to continue his success against left-handed pitching as he takes on the Los Angeles Angels today. Turner is batting .267 with 5 home runs and 28 RBIs in 47 games this year but he is batting .291 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs in 64 plate appearances against left-hand pitching. He has also been hitting the ball hard, with an average exit velocity of 90.4 mph.

Turner has had success against the Angels in his career. In 25 career games against Los Angeles, he is batting .313 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. He has also hit two doubles and a triple in those games. I expect Turner to record more than 1.5 bases against the Angels today. He could have a multi-hit game, or he could hit a home run or two. Either way, I think he will be a major factor in the Red Sox’s offense.

Joe Ryan Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Joe Ryan has been one of the most impressive pitchers in baseball this season, and he is looking to continue his dominance against the San Francisco Giants today. Ryan has a 2.25 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched this year. He has also been very effective against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .186 batting average.

I expect Ryan to have more than 6.5 strikeouts against the Giants today. He could strike out 10 or more batters, and he could also throw a complete game. Either way, I think he will be a major factor in the Twins’ victory.

Zac Gallen Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Zac Gallen has been one of the most impressive pitchers in baseball this season, and he is looking to continue his dominance against the Philadelphia Phillies today. Gallen has a 2.95 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61.0 innings pitched this year. He has also been very effective against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .225 batting average. Gallen has a good fastball and slider, and he can also mix in a changeup. He is also very good at locating his pitches, and he rarely walks batters.