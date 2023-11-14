As Josh Hader enters free agency, the outgoing Padres closer has already been linked to teams such as the Angels, Cubs, Rangers and Yankees.

The San Diego Padres are in the midst of finding their new manager and potentially trading Juan Soto. Still, the Padres must deal with the impending free agency for Josh Hader. As Hader hits free agency, the closer has already garnered widespread interest across MLB.

The Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees have all been named as potential suitors for the star closer, via ESPN's Jeff Passan. Wherever Hader ends up signing, he is looking to earn a deal similar to the five-year, $102 million deal Edwin Diaz signed with the New York Mets.

Hader earned the fifth All-Star appearance of his career in 2023. He pitched to a 1.28 ERA and a 85/30 K/BB ratio over his 61 appearances, converting 32 games. After a rough debut in San Diego last season, the closer proved he can still be one of the best relievers in the game. Over his entire seven-year MLB career, Hader has converted 165 saves while holding a 2.50 ERA and a 648/157 K/BB ratio.

All three of the Angels, Cubs and Yankees could use back end bullpen help. New York had the best bullpen ERA in MLB by sporting a 3.34. Adding Hader would add more muscle to already an area of strength. The Cubs finished 13th (3.85) with a star closer potentially being the key to a quick fix. LA was all the way down at 25th (4.88) making them the team arguably in the most need of signing a star closer. While the Rangers just won a World Series, adding Hader would give Texas a lights out closer to run it back with.

Josh Hader will have plenty of suitors as he hits the open market. Now, it'll all come down to who offers the biggest bag and the best fit.