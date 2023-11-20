Teams are apparently still very much interested in pitcher Brandon Woodruff despite him undergoing surgery last October.

Brandon Woodruff is now among the most intriguing names on the free-agent market following the Milwaukee Brewers' decision to part ways with the pitcher. Woodruff is an interesting figure because while he's certainly a talented pitcher, he is also coming off surgery last October, which likely means he will not be able to see action for at least the majority of the 2024 MLB season — if not all of it.

That said, there doesn't seem to be a shortage of teams looking in the direction of Brandon Woodruff, per Jon Morosi of The MLB Network.

“As I reported on @MLBNetworka few moments ago, Brandon Woodruff is drawing interest from a majority of @MLB teams in free agency. Woodruff is expected to sign a multiyear deal following surgery. The Brewers declined to offer him a 2024 contract at Friday's deadline.”

Will Brandon Woodruff be ready to pitch in the 2024 MLB season?

Woodruff went under the knife last October to repair a shoulder injury, and there's a belief that he will not be able to see action until the 2025 MLB season. In other words, teams who are willing to sign him up will have to sign him to a multi-year deal to allow the pitcher enough time to recover while keeping him under control when he's ready to give it a go again on the mound.

A two-time All-Star, Woodruff pitched in only 11 games in the 2023 MLB season with the Brewers, going 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA across 67.0 total innings of work. So far in his MLB career, the 30-year-old right-hander has a 46-26 record to go with a 3.10 ERA and 1.045 WHIP.