Brandon Woodruff is set to enter free agency after getting non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers amid his injury concern

Brandon Woodruff is a free agent. The Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered the former All-Star Friday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2024 season. Woodruff is hoping that he can defy the expectation and pitch at some point in the '24 campaign though.

The decision to non-tender Woodruff may catch some fans by surprise. After all, he is a two-time All-Star. Milwaukee had been trying to trade him, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

Passan reports that Woodruff likely would have made around $11 million dollars in arbitration this season, and the Brewers probably did not want to pay him that much money to not pitch in 2024.

If Woodruff had more years of team control remaining then the Brewers may have considered keeping him on the roster. However, he is set to hit free agency after the '24 campaign.

So what does the future hold for Brandon Woodruff in the big leagues?

Brandon Woodruff's big league future after Brewers' decision

Woodruff is 30-years old. He will spend most of 2024 rehabbing from the surgery.

There is a chance that a team will sign him in free agency this offseason, but most franchises will proceed with caution. Woodruff's track record and upside should lead to interest though.

He posted a spectacular 2.28 ERA when on the mound in 2023, however, he pitched in just 11 games. With the exception of his rookie season, Woodruff hasn't ever recorded an ERA above 3.62 in his career. He's a quality strikeout pitcher who does a great job of giving his team a chance to win.

If a team were to offer Brandon Woodruff a contract in free agency this offseason, giving him a two-year deal with a club option for a third year would probably be their best move. Although the contract means they would pay for a year of Woodruff potentially not pitching at all, the team would get Woodruff for 2025 and possibly 2026.

Their club option for 2026 would be determined by Brandon Woodruff's 2025 performance. If he displays the ability to still pitch at a high level, then the option would likely be exercised.

It's unfortunate that Brandon Woodruff suffered this injury right before his contract year. Hopefully he returns as soon as possible and earns a lucrative new contract, something he more than deserves.