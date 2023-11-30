A reunion with the Dodgers makes sense for both sides. LA has a need in left field and Pederson has ample experience as a designated hitter.

While all the talk surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason is about their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, LA is busy looking into other moves to bolster the roster for 2024 and beyond. A name they are pondering bringing back into the fold is a familiar one for Dodgers fans, as David Vessegh reports that LA has had discussions regarding outfielder/DH Joc Pederson.

“I had mentioned the Dodgers being connected to Joc Pederson. They have had conversations. Nothing is imminent from what I understand,” Vessegh said on the Dodger Talk podcast.

Drafted by the Dodgers in 2010, Pederson played his first seven MLB seasons in LA. He was an All-Star as a rookie in 2015 and found consistent playing time throughout his Dodgers career, averaging 360 plate appearances across his seven seasons with the team.*

Dodgers turning back the clock?

Pederson was a huge part of the 2020 World Series champion Dodgers, posting a .991 OPS in 37 postseason plate appearances.

After leaving LA via free agency before the 2021 season, Pederson struggled but was able to nab a second consecutive ring with the Atlanta Braves. He had a .680 OPS and drove in nine runs during the 2021 postseason.

Over the last two years, Pederson found success with the Dodgers' NL West-rival San Francisco Giants. He earned an All-Star nod in 2022 but his numbers went down in 2023 due in part to several injuries that limited him to 121 games.

A reunion with the Dodgers makes sense for both sides. LA has a need in left field where Pederson can play and he has ample experience as a designated hitter. Of course, the DH role will be diminished if the Dodgers land Ohtani, but that won’t take them out of the race for Pederson.

Signing Joc Pederson would probably be a popular move among Dodgers fans and would probably mean they don’t approach fellow free agent outfielder Tommy Pham.

*To note, two of those seven seasons include 2014 when Pederson was a September call-up and the shortened 2020 season.