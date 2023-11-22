MLB insider Jon Heyman believes the Los Angeles Dodgers can potentially sign both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Shohei Ohtani over the past few years. LA was initially linked to the former Los Angeles Angels superstar in trade rumors, and now the Dodgers are the favorite to sign him in MLB free agency. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is another pitcher who is expected to catch the Dodgers' interest.

MLB insider Jon Heyman believes the Dodgers could potentially sign both superstars, via B/R Walk-Off.

“People think that he (Yamamoto) may sign first,” Heyman said. “Does that take the team out of the Ohtani sweepstakes if they do sign Yamamoto? Maybe, but not if you're the Dodgers. They can do both which I think is very, very, very interesting.”

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani pursuit

Rumors have been swirling around the Dodgers and Ohtani for a long time. Some people around the MLB world even believe that LA did not display much aggression in free agency last offseason amid their expected Ohtani free agency pursuit this offseason.

Now is a great time for the Dodgers to be aggressive. They are fresh off back-to-back extremely disappointing early playoff exits. Los Angeles needs a spark, and Ohtani would obviously provide that.

Teams such as the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs have also been listed as possible landing destinations for Ohtani. So LA will face competition amid their attempt to sign the two-way phenom. However, it appears likely that the Dodgers will do everything they can to add Shohei Ohtani this offseason.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be MLB's next star

Yamamoto is expected to command a lucrative contract in MLB free agency. The 25-year-old features enough potential to emerge as an ace-caliber pitcher at the big league level.

He is reportedly already receiving no shortage of interest in MLB free agency. The Dodgers are believed to be among the teams interested in Yamamoto.

Los Angeles dealt with pitching concerns throughout the 2023 season. As a result, LA was always expected to pursue starting pitching. Yamamoto would make sense for the Dodgers without question.

If the Dodgers can find a way to sign both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they will face an immense amount of pressure to win the 2024 World Series.