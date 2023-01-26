The Boston Red Sox are looking to remain a competitive team after locking down Rafael Devers to a huge contract extension but losing Xander Bogaerts this offseason. One area they are still looking to nail down is the pitching staff. After already signing several new pitchers, Matt Moore could be the latest one to join Boston.

The Red Sox have looked into Moore, a free agent and left-handed reliever, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Moore, a 2013 All-Star, appeared in 74.0 innings last season and posted a spectacular 1.95 ERA with the Texas Rangers.

With a 94-mile-per-hour fastball and 84-mile-per-hour curve ball, the 33-year-old is great at getting strikeouts and forcing weak contact. Although he also surrenders a lot of walks, he could be a promising buy-low option for the Red Sox. With only one other lefty reliever on the roster, Moore would have a solid role if he joins the Red Sox.

The Red Sox’s whole pitching staff will look a little differently in 2023. With Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill leaving the starting rotation after signing elsewhere, Corey Kluber fills one of those spots. Meanwhile, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and Joely Rodriguez come in as new bullpen options.

Boston is looking to improve on its 78-84 record from last season, much of which was attributed to poor pitching. Although they were able to keep Devers, the Red Sox need to prove to him that they can put a winning team around him. That will start with adding quality arms and Moore could certainly be helpful in that aspect.