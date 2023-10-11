Wayne Rooney's managerial journey in Major League Soccer (MLS) has been a mixed bag, with the former England striker recently parting ways with DC United after a stint that could be considered more a learning experience than an outright success. While his time with the Washington-based club may not have yielded the desired results, it has given Rooney a unique opportunity to develop his managerial skills away from the intense European spotlight.

DC United had high hopes for the former Everton striker, seeking to replicate his incredible impact on the field when he joined the team in 2018. However, the move from player to manager proved to be more challenging. Rooney's departure from DC United coincided with their fading playoff prospects. The former England captain is set to take over as manager at Birmingham City after MLS exit, a Championship club co-owned by NFL star Tom Brady, hoping to make a name for himself in a new role. But the question that looms large is whether Rooney can be as successful a manager as he was a player.

Critics argue that it is challenging to evaluate Rooney's managerial abilities given the circumstances of his first two management roles. At Derby County, the club faced financial turmoil, administration, and a significant points deduction that led to their relegation. In the case of DC United, they lacked a substantial front office and had budget constraints for player acquisitions.

Despite these challenges, the former Champions League winner demonstrated glimpses of potential. He led Derby County to put up a commendable fight against relegation, with the points deduction being a significant hurdle. As recently as April, he had DC United on a promising trajectory, guiding a young squad and implementing a pragmatic approach that gave structure to the team. Rooney's influence as a “player's coach” was both an asset and a drawback. It allowed him to connect strongly with his team but may have hindered critical self-reflection when faced with adversity. He was quick to attribute poor results to referees rather than internal issues.

The good and bad of Wayne Rooney in the MLS

The transfer market also witnessed Rooney's impact in the MLS. His name helped attract players like Christian Benteke to DC United, but it also led to questionable signings, such as Ravel Morrison, who received an inflated contract. Ultimately, the English winger's tenure at DC United did not transform the club into a contender, highlighting their struggle for identity in the evolving MLS landscape. The team's next manager will inherit challenges similar to those Rooney faced, managing a squad needing reconstruction.

While Rooney's time at DC United may not be considered a resounding success, it has given him valuable experience and the chance to develop at his own pace. The transition from star player to manager is a complex journey, and Birmingham City may be where Manchester United's record goalscorer showcases his managerial growth. Rooney's path in MLS demonstrates that the league is evolving, presenting unique challenges for managers. His experience, despite its ups and downs, may serve as a valuable stepping stone in his pursuit of becoming a successful manager.