Wayne Rooney, the legendary figure of Manchester United and English football, has announced his departure from DC United as his contract comes to an end, marking the end of an era for the MLS club. Rooney's decision was unveiled after DC United's impressive 2-0 victory over New York City on a memorable Saturday night.

Rooney, in a candid conversation with reporters, explained the reasoning behind his departure: “I think it's just the right time. I've done everything I can to try and get the club into the playoffs. It's not been a single thing that has happened; it's about timing in your career. I've really enjoyed my time here and had a lot of great help from the owners. I just feel like it's the right time to go back to England, first to see my family, whom I haven't seen for a long time. And then, what lies ahead? Whether opportunities come up? I've seen a lot of reports in the media. I don't have anything lined up. I'm going back there to see my family. If something comes up in October or November, of course, I'll look at it.”

While Rooney leaves DC United, the club is still clinging to the possibility of making it to the MLS playoffs. Currently occupying the ninth spot with 40 points, they are in a precarious position. Chicago and New York Red Bulls, with 40 points each, have one more game to play. Furthermore, Charlotte, with two games in hand, is projected to close the gap by 39 points. Even New York City, with 38 points, could potentially leapfrog them into the playoff positions.

To secure their playoff spot, Rooney's former team now relies on the unlikely scenario of all four playoff rivals failing to secure victories in their final games of the season.

In a statement, DC United's CEO and co-chairman, Jason Levein, expressed gratitude for Rooney's contributions: “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure to our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this. We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation's Capital.”

Rooney's tenure at DC United, which began in July 2022, has left a lasting impact on the club and its fans, both as a player and as a coach. As he embarks on his next journey, the football world eagerly awaits his next move while DC United prepares for a new chapter in its history.