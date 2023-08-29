The Mighty Mouse has proven that he was the best flyweight ever in the UFC. Demetrious Johnson thought that competition was too easy under Dana White and the 13 times he has won the World Championship proves it. He had been so dominant at the sport that he even took his reign to the One championship arena. But, his recent statements may contain some shades of arrogance that legends like Alex Pereira and Brock Lesnar would not like.

Dominance in a sport is one thing but being analytically good at it too is another. Demetrious Johnson perfectly exemplified this in the UFC and One championship. He outlined how easy it is to thrive in mixed martial arts and even compared it to boxing, via Craig Peikos of Middle Easy.

“Mixed Martial Arts is the easiest sport to become champion in. When you fight boxing, it’s boxing. Every person you fight in boxing is going to be good in boxing When you fight mixed martial arts, you’re gonna have people who have significant big holes in them, right? ” the former UFC said while comparing both sports.

Johnson further hammered down his argument by using Brock Lesnar and Alex Pereira as examples, “You have a guy like Alex Pereira…6-1 and he becomes a champion in mixed martial arts. You can have no wrestling experience and become a world champion. You look at Brock Lesnar, he became a world champion and he had no stand-up experience whatsoever.”

Does the former UFC hold a big point in his statement?