Demetrious Johnson has fired back at UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling defends his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in the UFC 292 headliner taking place Saturday night in Boston, Mass. Leading up to the fight, “Funk Master” was asked about a potential interpromotional fight with Johnson to which he made very clear who would win.

He also notably called Johnson “too little” in the process.

“I think father time has passed him a little bit,” Sterling said (via MMA Fighting). “If he wants this work, try to get some revenge for Henry [Cejudo], I can beat your boy too.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is pondering whether to continue fighting in MMA or announce his retirement. One fight that would entice “Mighty Mouse” is one with Sterling, but it's unlikely to happen while they're in different promotions.

“There’s a complexity to his game that I feel like I can solve it, and he’s the big dog over here in America,” Johnson said on The MMA Hour. “I’m the big dog over in Asia.

“If that was brought to me as an opportunity, it would be like, ‘OK, that’s a problem I can solve that I would love to solve.’ I would put myself through a training camp for that fight.”

As for how a fight would go?

Johnson believes Sterling's big weakness is his lack of a clinch game. Should they ever end up fighting in the future, that's something the ONE Championship flyweight champion plans on exploiting.

“I feel his weakness is he has no clinch game,” Johnson explained. “Like, I would eat his ass up for breakfast in the clinch game. I feel like rhythm wise, I move way better than he does in the feet. [In] grappling, he is longer, so I would never let him get my f*****g back, because he’ll lock them f*****g ‘Funk Master’ legs in a body triangle like he did at Petr Yan, and they’ll have to survive him doing that.

“The one thing he does that helps to my advantage is that he crosses a distance for me, right? He, he does this [jabs the air], and a funky-ass kick, and I’m like, ‘Perfect. Come here, I wanna show you a thing called Muay Thai clinch.’ I just feel like I’ll eat him alive in a clinch.”

For now, all we can do is speculate.