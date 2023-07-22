Mortal Kombat 1 revealed the roster of its Kombat Pack. Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacemaker headline the reveal.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack Roster

As revealed in the official trailer, the Kombat Pack fighters will include Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander from the franchises Invincible, Peacemaker (DC), and The Boys respectively. On top of these crossovers, the Kombat Pack will also see characters from other Mortal Kombat games: Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda.

This reveal comes before the full roster of the base game has been revealed, a choice that many fans are questioning. It’s stipulated that this is NetherRealm Studios’ response to the plethora of leaks that have been circulating for weeks regarding the game’s roster. The Kombat Pack roster also dropped simultaneously with the Umgadi Trailer, further revealing more about the game.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s currently unknown whether the roles of Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander will be reprised by any of their respective actors in Mortal Kombat 1. The gritty, gory, and violent nature of each of these characters make them a great fit for Mortal Kombat, and the community is already looking forward to their witty entrance quips and brutal fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 1

“Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!”

Mortal Kombat 1 releases in September 2023 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Homelander will be available Spring 2024. The other characters in the Kombat Pack can be expected to become available at around the same time.