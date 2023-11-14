Homelander arrives to Mortal Kombat 1 next spring, but there's some unfortunate news about 'The Boys' actor's involvement in the game.

The Psychotic and all-powerful Homelander flies into Mortal Kombat 1 in Spring of 2024. However, there's a bit of unfortunate news that comes with Homelander's arrival. The Boys' voice actor Antony Starr has made it clear that he will not be voicing Homelander in his Mortal Kombat 1 appearance.

It's a quick and short “nope” from Homelander's voice actor Antony Starr, and that's just about it. Fans will have to speculate upon why Starr didn't want to don Homelander's cape in a voice-acting role for a pretty iconic game. Mortal Kombat 1 was able to secure actor J.K. Simmons to reprise his role as Omni-Man in the game.

Homelander is sure to be one of Mortal Kombat 1's most popular characters when he arrives in the game next Spring. Unfortunately, Starr won't be reprising his role as Homelander, but there still should be plenty of excitement around the character nonetheless. The Boys is one of the most popular action shows out there right now, and Homelander plays a pretty large role in that. He's one of the more ruthless and sadistic antagonists TV has seen in some time, and his brutality in the show is surely what helped get his character into Mortal Kombat 1.

An interesting speculation to have is maybe Antony Starr was not available when Mortal Kombat 1 asked him to record voice lines. Perhaps Starr and the rest of The Boys cast were busy working on Season 4 of the show? If so, that would be a more than welcome excuse for fans all around the world. The Boys Season 4 should release some time in 2024, so Homelander's screen time both on TV and in the game should be at an all-time high.

Players can purchase the entire Kombat pack to grab Omni-Man, Homelander, and the rest of the new DLC characters, or can wait until the spring and purchase Homelander as a standalone character. Either way, Mortal Kombat 1 has been spicing up the playing field in a whole new way. While Antony Starr's voice of Homelander will be missed, fans can still have fun playing as Homelander when he arrives in the Spring of 2024.

