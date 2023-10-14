Jordan Poole's net worth in 2023 is $15 million. Poole is a popular basketball player who currently suits up for the Washington Wizards of the NBA. He is an NBA champion. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jordan Poole's net worth in 2023.

Jordan Poole's net worth in 2023 is $15 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jordan Poole was born on June 19, 1999, in Milwaukee, Wis. He attended Rufus King High School, where he started his amateur basketball career. After some good showings with Rufus King, Poole transferred to La Lumiere High School. At La Lumiere, Poole would help the team win 2017 Dick's National High School Championship. During the national title game, Poole tallied 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals while making three shots from beyond the arc.

Jordan Poole's college career

Coming out of high school, Poole was considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs. These included Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Memphis, Marquette, Indiana, Illinois, Auburn, and Michigan. In the end, Poole would commit to Michigan.

Poole played for the Michigan Wolverines for two seasons. In two seasons, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from behind the arc. During his freshman year, Poole drained a game-winning 3 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, which helped the Wolverines escape with a 64-63 win over Houston. In his sophomore season, Poole helped Michigan make another Sweet 16 appearance.

NBA career with the Golden State Warriors

After a pair of seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Poole decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, foregoing his remaining years of college eligibility in the process. During draft night, Poole was selected in the first round with the 28th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. Shortly after, he signed a four-year rookie deal worth $10 million, as per Spotrac.

In his first season in the NBA, Poole mostly came off the bench. In limited minutes, he registered 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. A season later, Poole improved his numbers to 12.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

While playing for the Golden State Warriors, Poole also split his time by suiting up for the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. In the developmental league, Poole put up 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. For his efforts, the first-round pick was named to the All-NBA G-League Third Team.

The 2021-22 season was arguably the best year for the Wolverines standout. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting a career-best 36 percent on 3-pointers. But more importantly, Poole also played an instrumental role in helping Stephen Curry and the Warriors win the NBA championship. During the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Poole knocked down 38.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, the second-highest behind only Stephen Curry.

After winning his first NBA title, the Warriors rewarded Poole with a lucrative four-year contract extension, worth $140 million.

The Infamous punch

Fresh from winning his first NBA championship, Poole and the Warriors made headlines for the wrong reasons. Despite winning a championship together, Poole was at the center of a scuffle during a Warriors practice that saw teammate Draymond Green land a punch against the former. Apparently, reports revealed that the scuffle stemmed from the two players trash talking one another in relation to their respective contract extensions with the team.

However, despite a dramatic incident, Poole didn't let it bother him during the 2022-23 season. Individually, he averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game to go along with 2.7 rebounds per outing.

Jordan Poole is traded to the Washington Wizards

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Stemming from the infamous punch on top of Poole's disappointing postseason play, the Warriors decided to trade Poole to the Wizards, with the intention of maximizing the core's window by landing Chris Paul. Now with the Wizards, Poole is expected to play a major role for the rebuilding Wizards squad that recently let go of their star Bradley Beal.

Jordan Poole's endorsement deals

Given that Poole established himself as one of the important pieces during the latter part of the Warriors dynasty, it isn't surprising that major brands decided to partner with the latest Wizards player. As per Sportskeeda, Poole has endorsement deals with Infinity Sports Medicine, sports memorabilia firm Panini America, and a shoe deal with Under Armour.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jordan Poole's net worth in 2023?